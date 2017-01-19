News By Tag
Gardens of the World Seeks Art Exhibitors
Gardens of the World now has available free exhibition for local artists.
Those interested in displaying their works should contact the Gardens of the World at 805-557-1135. Viewing hours for reserved dates are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admittance at 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. Each artist's exhibit may be on display five to six weeks. Showings are closed to the public, if special events are planned for the Gardens during those times or during inclement weather.
The Hogan Family Foundation, which owns and operates the Gardens of the World, reserves the right to review and select items to be displayed by each artist. Artwork that is presented to the public may be purchased directly from the artist.
The Gardens of the World is a 4.5-acre cultural garden open free to the public and located at 2001 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, across the street from the Thousand Oaks Civic Center. The authentically-
Ken Phillips
