Gardens of the World Seeks Art Exhibitors

Gardens of the World now has available free exhibition for local artists.
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year, the Gardens of the World hosts local art exhibits for those who wish to display their works for public viewing in the Garden's Resource Center.  Exhibition dates for 2017 and 2018 are now being offered to artists on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in displaying their works should contact the Gardens of the World at 805-557-1135.  Viewing hours for reserved dates are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admittance at 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.  Each artist's exhibit may be on display five to six weeks. Showings are closed to the public, if special events are planned for the Gardens during those times or during inclement weather.

The Hogan Family Foundation, which owns and operates the Gardens of the World, reserves the right to review and select items to be displayed by each artist.  Artwork that is presented to the public may be purchased directly from the artist.

The Gardens of the World is a 4.5-acre cultural garden open free to the public and located at 2001 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, across the street from the Thousand Oaks Civic Center.  The authentically-landscaped Gardens commemorate various cultures of the world, including Italian, French, Japanese, and English.  There is also a California Mission Courtyard, an American Bandstand for free summer jazz concerts, and the Resource Center, where local artists can exhibit their works.   The Gardens of the World is owned and operated by the Hogan Family Foundation, Inc.  Reservations are required for Docent tours and any group visit.  For more information, call 805-557-1135 or visit www.gardensoftheworld.info.

End
Source:Gardens of the World
