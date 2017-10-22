Free Cyber Security Seminar November 16

Experts provide tips on protecting physical and digit assets through estate planning and avoiding personal and business cyberattacks, including the latest scam called KRACK.

-- While the Internet has simplified and enhanced our lives, this phenomenal communications platform is also fertile ground for scammers and others looking to profit from everyone's online presence. In the second in a series on cyber security, three experts will discuss how individuals and businesses can better protect themselves in a free seminar November 16.Estate and Elder Care Attorney Terri Hilliard will be discussing Internet issues related to protection of family assets and avoiding common banking and estate and trust planning errors. Additionally, Jeff Stanley at eNsite Security Consulting (and former FBI agent) and Stephen Yeoh, security consultant with Un1teee, will be presenting easy ways to guard against cyberattacks, including the latest called KRACK, which already affects everyone using Wi-Fis.More specifically, the seminar we'll cover topics including: understanding wcj KRACK and how Wi-Fi technology can be used against individuals and businesses; the dos and don'ts of social media; current cyber scams; convergence of physical and cyber security risks; balancing convenience against risk; the risks of home automation; and protecting family assets and digital footprints.The free seminar will be held Thursday, November 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Janet Levett Chamber of Commerce Center, 600 Hampshire Boulevard, suite 202, Westlake Village, CA. Space for this informative presentation is limited. Those interested should call Terri Hilliard, PC at 805-201-2552 or email administrator@terrihilliard.com.Terri Hilliard, P.C. practice areas include estate, elder care, and special needs planning, business succession planning, asset protection, special needs trusts, living wills and trusts, healthcare directives, family protection planning, planned giving, and general business formation and facilitation. The law firm also serves as a private mediator, assisting families, elders, individuals, and businesses in resolving disputes.