Dev Technology named as a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row by The Washington Post

 
 
Dev Technology has earned the Top Workplaces honor 4 years in a row.
Dev Technology has earned the Top Workplaces honor 4 years in a row.
 
RESTON, Va. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dev Technology has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Washington Post based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey. In its fourth annual survey, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government agencies with the highest ratings from their employees in a survey conducted by Workplace Dynamics. The surveys included questions covering how employees view their job, the quality of leadership, pay and benefits practices, work-life balance, and more. Based on these results, the Washington Post and Workplace Dynamics named the top companies in the Washington, D.C. area. This is Dev Technology's fourth year in a row being named as a Top Workplace.

"Our culture of exceeding our client expectations while meeting the individual needs of our employees is top priority at our company," stated Susie Sylvester, CEO. "I love that we are a team that has a passion for our client mission and care about each other to make the most out of our work day. It is an honor to receive the Top Workplaces award for the 4th consecutive year and is validation of our great culture to which each of our employees contribute."

Anna Wahl, Director of Human Resources stated "I am proud to be a part of a leadership team that is consistently striving to create a work environment that inspires team members to genuinely want to create a rewarding career with us. We are inspired daily by the innovative, collaborative, and thoughtful team members that are a part of our organization."

Highlights of Dev Technology's offerings to employees include the following.

• Choice of 3 different health plans

• Employer paid life and disability insurance

• 401(k) plan with a 4 percent match from the company as well as a profit-sharing plan

• Employee referral bonuses and service awards

• Employee Awards and Recognition Program

• Dev Technology Mentorship Program

• Quarterly All Staff Events

• Flexible working options including the ability to set working hours, telework, and select to work from the Reston or DC offices based on project needs

• Educational assistance up to $2,500 to eligible employees for tuition and required books for job related courses, and the ability to take specific training that aligns to project needs

• Free healthy snacks and drinks at all office locations

• Fitness initiatives including weekly yoga classes at the corporate office

• Fun Patrol that plans events and activities

• Caring company culture

About Dev Technology Group: Founded in 1998, Dev Technology Group is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB) delivering information technology services and solutions that protect and serve American citizens. Over half of Dev Technology's work supports multiple components within the Department of Homeland Security. Other Departments supported include Justice, Defense, Agriculture, Energy, and Treasury. Dev Technology specializes in web-based application development and system modernization, database consulting services, biometric capture and integration solutions, and BMC Remedy and infrastructure management solutions. Dev Technology has been assessed at CMMI-DEV Level 2, is an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, and is a recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: https://www.devtechnology.com.

Karen Talley
***@devtechnology.com
Click to Share