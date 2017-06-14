News By Tag
The Smart music app that analyzes the user's hearing data to optimize the sound of mobile
Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2017 — Earlogic, a startup specializing in audio technologies, announces the release of TSC Music, a free beta app for iOS platforms on the App Store. TSC Music is the first smart music platform app that equalizes the sound based on hearing capacity, monitors the daily hearing condition and protects from hearing loss.
TSC Music Platform allows users to listen to their favorite songs from their device or music streaming services such as YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The company plans to add other streaming services as they continue to update the app.
As the user first uses the app, TSC Music requests an initial quick self-administered hearing test on five key frequencies. After the test is done, the app optimizes the device's sound for the individual's present hearing condition, which allows the device to calibrate for a more clear and better quality sound. TSC Music saves the user's hearing data to help monitor the daily hearing condition with interactive graphical charts similar to that of Fitbit, a fitness app that tracks all-day activity like workouts and sleep.
The TSC technology also helps detect hearing loss in users and creates customized sound signals to protect the hearing. This patented technology renders sound with dynamic volume based on both frequency ranges and decibels unique to the user's hearing condition.
Threshold Sound Conditioning (TSC) technology has been tested by more than 100,000 users on the desktop application. The app release also follows conclusive results by a Stanford University study published in the American Academy of Neurology.
"The Stanford study is important because it supports the positive feedback that we have received from thousands of users of the TSC desktop technology in Brazil," said Ji H. Won, Earlogic Managing Director.
One Billion at Risk: The Earbud Generation
Today, one in five individuals suffers from some degree of hearing loss, and 48 million people in the United States have hearing loss in one ear. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than one billion teenagers and young adults have or are at risk of premature hearing loss. The increased risk is mostly attributed to audio devices, smartphones, earbuds and headphones used to listen to music and videos.
The WHO warning has caused many pediatricians to advise patients to stop using headphones and earbuds because exposure to loud noises accounts for 90% of progressive hearing loss cases.
That is the reason, why TSC Music was developed: to solve such problem. TSC Music will help users to experience a better-quality sound without increasing the volume, keep track of the user's daily hearing condition, and protect the hearing with the Threshold Sound Conditioning Technology.
TSC Music Features
In addition to customizing the user's listening experience, the TSC Music features:
• The unique music platform that you can listen to your songs from both your library and music streaming services.
• The ability to routinely test the individual hearing condition
• Setting customized sound signals to prevent from hearing loss
• Providing smart equalization that automatically adjusts sounds to the listener's hearing condition (Active EQ feature)
• Monitoring app usage, with visual display of three key data points: usage time, progress and best/worst index of user's hearing condition
How does Threshold Sound Conditioning Technology protect the hearing?
• Our hearing works like keys on a piano keyboard.
• Our hearing captures the sound and sends a nerve signal to the brain, this is how the brain recognizes the signal as sound.
• As people age, the hearing loses sensitivity in certain frequencies — especially the higher frequencies.
• TSC technology detects the range of frequencies that lost sensitivity and exercises with customized sound signals at the threshold level to strengthen them.
• Until TSC technology, exercising hearing has been unavailable for the consumer. TSC Music combines exercising hearing with an everyday activity by integrating with the user's mobile devices.
How the TSC Music App Works
After downloading the TSC Music, the user performs a quick self-administered hearing test on five key frequencies, and it is all set.
As the app saves the user´s hearing data, TSC technology optimizes the sound for the individual's present hearing condition, shows ongoing daily results of user´s hearing condition and generates sound signals to prevent from hearing loss.
TSC Music Requirements
TSC is free and now available on the App Store. It requires iOS 9.0 or later, and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch in multiple languages including English, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
About Earlogic
Earlogic is an innovative startup specializing in audio technologies used in multiple applications worldwide.
