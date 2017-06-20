News By Tag
Julian Figueroa New "Heredero de Rey del Jaripeo!" launches own Music Album Tour
New Latin Artist Julian Figueroa Son of the Late Artist Joan Sebastian launches his own Music Album to start Touring Singing Live! Jaripeo performances in USA &Mexico along side his Mother Latin Diva Maribel Guardia! Don't Miss this Live Jaripeo Tour
Julian Figueroa chose New York City to debut as a Singer in the company of his Latin Diva Maribel Guardia at Webster Hall he performed Tribute to his Father the Late Joan Sebastian Songstitled "Por Siempre Joan Sebastian" for his now New Audience which they received him with a much excitement and applauses. Later Julian was noted that he felt the warm applauses from his New Fans/Followers which mean lot to him now early on starting his own Music Career path.
Latin Artist Julian Figueroa is a very lucky Music Entertainer because he comes from a very well breed of Music line since his Mother Maribel Guardia is also an Entertainer Performer Plus is very supportive of his New Music Career in following the footsteps of his Late Father Joan Sebastian. To be able to see her only Son not only launch his Music Career but follow his Father's footsteps is very exciting and nostalgic for her to see him on stage with their the Mariachi or Band Groups it feels like Magic to see him perform. She has stated her interest in also preparing a duet with her son and going on the Road to Tour with him to Sing and Perform in Live! Jaripeos too!
He is now doing several Music Tours across the USA and in Mexico as Tribute to his Father "Por Siempre Joan Sebastian" like his performance in Phoenix, AZ at the Rancho Corona this past weekend now marks his official Jaripeo Tour as "Heir of the King of the Jaripeos!" which we understand he was very well received by his New Phoenix Fans/Followers like his Late Father Joan Sebastian was in 2005 at the Univision Event 'Feria de la Familia' where there was around 15k Fans projected to come to this Event but it was surpassed by 18k.
Julian Figueroa was asked to be part of the TV Series on the Univision TV Network named "Forever..Joan Sebastian" where he prepared himself by taking some acting classes to take on the Cast Role of when his Father Joan Sebastian when he was young. This was an easy role since he knew many details about his Father in his youth and also how he was with him when he was a young child.
His mother Maribel Guardia is an Actress, Singer, and Performer who has had an Artistic Career from the 1980 in about 20 Telenovelas, Several Music Albums Plus is now very supportive of his New Music Career in the Jaripeos and will be accompany him thought USA and Mexico Tours! With his New Music and some Duets they are preparing for his Fans. Latin Diva Maribel Guardia is also performing some Theater presentations in Mexico with Latin Telenovela Actor Sergio Goyri.
When his Father passed away back in 2013 Julian Figueroa knew he must started his own Music Career journey and started working on his New Music Material to record his 1st Album in 2015. He had already some Material both his Father Joan Sebastian and he were working on together but, when his Father passed away in New Artist Julian Figueroa's arms he took that as a sign of moving forward with the Music they had been working on together.
His older Step Brother Jose Manuel Figueroa and his older Step Sister Zarelea Figueroa from his Father's 1st Marriage are also both working on their own Music Albums to also launch their Music Career since they both inherited Pure Blood Horses from their Late Father Joan Sebastian and will also continue the tradition of performing inside the Jaripeos and Singing Live too! There are a total of 8 off springs from his Father giving Julian more siblings to support his Music.
New Artist is being now managed by Marco Chacon who is also the Manager and Husband of his Mother Maribel Guardia and he is also helping in guiding him with his Music Selection for his 1st Album on some New Material he wrote and also some from his father. In retrospect to come from such a Rich Entertainment Family Full of Talent No Doubt his 1st Music Album will be very Great for his New Fans! To enjoy.
