BKD Adds Cloud-Based Microsoft Solutions
"As a certified CSP, we are able to help our clients gain access to the most comprehensive cloud-based business and financial management solutions," Henderson said. "We are excited to bring additional business value to our clients, as well as embracing the next generation of intelligent business applications deployed via the cloud."
Businesses can start addressing basic functions needed to operate with the options available through Microsoft's cloud-based solutions and easily improve additional functionality as their business needs evolve. Dynamics 365 functionality includes: accounting, HR, payroll, manufacturing, distribution, field service, sales, marketing, CRM and business intelligence reporting.
For more information, visit dynamicsinsights.com.
About BKD
BKD, LLP, a national CPA and advisory firm, can help individuals and businesses realize their goals. Our approximately 2,600 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally. BKD and its subsidiaries offer a variety of tax, accounting and consulting services, and we combine the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Learn more at bkd.com.
BKD Technologies, a division of BKD, LLP, helps businesses gain a competitive advantage with information technology solutions. As an authorized reseller of leading financial and management software, we support companies with software selection, implementation, customization, integration, training and ongoing managed services and support assistance. Learn more at bkdtechnologies.com.
