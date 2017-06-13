Kaneland United SC Opens Fall 2017 Registration

Recreational, TOPSoccer, Little Knights and Academy Programs Are Open

Tom Guernon

Tom Guernon

-- Kaneland United SC has opened registration for Fall 2017 Recreational Soccer, TOPSoccer, Little Knights Soccer, and Academy Soccer programs.Online registration is available on the Club website, KanelandSC.com or by contacting Karen Eutsler at 630.463.9001 xt 711.The recreational program is for boys and girls ages 5 – 17 and includes 7 weeks of games from August 26 until October 14, free skills clinics with Club trainers for registered players and full uniforms for new players. All games and practices are held at Kaneland High School in Maple Park IL. Games are played on Saturdays between 9am and noon. Each team typically practices one evening per week with practices beginning the week of August 14.Kaneland United SC's Recreational program features small sided games, balanced teams and skills clinics for player development and is focused on providing a fun and enjoyable experience for players and families.Recreational soccer fees are $115 before July 2 and $135 after July 2. Registration closes on August 2. Multi-player, returning player and coach discounts are available.TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a national soccer program for special needs players providing meaningful learning, development and physical participation opportunities for young athletes through soccer. As part of Kaneland United's community involvement programs, TOPSoccer is provided free for special needs players.Little Knights is a clinic style, introduction to soccer program for boys and girls ages 3 and 4. The program teaches basic soccer skills through fun games and activities.Five 45 minute Little Knights classes are provided on Saturday mornings and weeknights and led by Club staff. Registration fees are $95 by July August 2 and include a soccer jersey and 5 classes.Volunteer coaching positions are also available and a coach training session and orientation will be held in early August. Volunteer coach incentives and discounts are available.The Academy program provides boys and girls ages 7 – 9 with opportunities to improve their technical soccer skills in a zero pressure environment and is a bridge to higher levels of play. Academy players are led by licensed soccer trainers who emphasize the individual player's development.Academy registration includes fall, winter and spring programs and is $550. Fees includes 10 weeks of training each season with professional, licensed soccer coaches and includes intra-squad development games.Kaneland United SC is a community focused soccer club, providing area youth with recreational and competitive soccer opportunities, recreational referee development and soccer coach training and development. The Club is a 501c3 Not for Profit Corporation serving Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Cortland, Elburn, Geneva, Kaneville, Lilly Lake, Maple Park, St. Charles, Sugar Grove and Virgil Illinois area.