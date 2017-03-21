Kaneland United SC Sets Open Tryouts for 2017-2018 Travel Soccer Programs

Contact

-- Kaneland United SC is holding travel soccer tryouts for the 2017-2018 competitive soccer program May 16 – May 24. Players interested in participating in the competitive program must pre-register for tryouts at www.kanelandsc.com or contact Mike Mitchinson at 630.463.9001 xt 702.Kaneland United SC fields girls and boys teams in the U10 through U16 age groups. These are players born between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2002Boys teams compete in the Northern Illinois Soccer League (NISL) and girls teams compete in the Illinois Women's Soccer League (IWSL).All tryouts will be held at the Club's fields located at Kaneland High School.All pre-registered players will receive updates with specific times and dates.Players accepted into the competitive program will be notified shortly after tryouts and are invited to register for the 2017-2018 season.Kaneland United SC offers two travel soccer packages, including a full year, fall/winter/spring package and a partial year fall/winter or winter/spring program. Payment plans are also available.Players who are looking for a higher level of soccer skills development who are younger than U10 or who are not offered spots in the competitive program are invited to participate in the Club's Academy program. The Kaneland United SC Academy is a skills development program for players ages 8 – 10 with friendly matches to apply their skills in game situations.Kaneland United SC travel soccer program provides fall and spring player development, competitive games in the leagues it participates in and tournament play. Winter / indoor programs are also available. Teams are led by experienced and licensed coaches and player development includes working with licensed soccer trainers with significant club and professional backgrounds.Kaneland United SC is a community focused soccer club, providing area youth with recreational and competitive soccer opportunities, recreational referee development and soccer coach training and development. With a strong community focus and emphasis on development, the Club attracts players from Sugar Grove, Elburn, Kaneville, Maple Park, Cortland, Virgil, Lilly Lake, Campton, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Aurora, North Aurora, Big Rock, Hinckley, Virgil and Montgomery.The Club is a registered 501c3 Not For Profit corporation and was incorporated as the Kaneland Youth Soccer Organization (KYSO) in 2008. The Kaneland United Soccer Club (KUSC) was formed in 2011 as a division of KYSO and to provide a higher level of soccer development and training for area youth.In 2015, both the KYSO and Kaneland United Soccer Club brands were brought back together as Kaneland United SC and forming a single organization providing a full spectrum of soccer programs.The Club is led by a volunteer Board of Directors who provide time and talent to organize and operate the programs. The Board is joined by volunteer recreational and competitive coaches who work with the players and who are supported by committed and licensed trainers.