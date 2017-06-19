Dr. Thomas D'Amico named Davie, FL Best Chiropractor of the Year D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center

Dr. Thomas D'Amico D.C. of D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center Davie FL has been honored by the America Business Bureau as Best Chiropractor of the Year Davie FL 33324 (954) 474-9995.

D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center

8854 W State Road 84 Davie, FL, 33324

954-474-9995

-- Dr. Thomas D'Amico, a Chiropractor in Davie, Florida 33324, of D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center (954) 474-9995 has been named the recipient of the Davie, FL Best Chiropractor of the Year award by the America Business Bureau, an American national professional association. The America Business Bureau 'Top Choice' Awards honors doctors who have shown outstanding dedication and who have made long-lasting contributions to the profession and their community. The Chiropractor of the Year Award is an honor bestowed upon doctors who have, through their service, given extraordinary time and effort to advance chiropractic profession and principles. This prestigious award recognizes a chiropractor for their professionalism, integrity, clinical competence, personal growth, practice growth and outstanding achievement in chiropractic health care.After considering thousands of qualified nominees throughout the U.S., our esteemed panel of judges has decided that D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center and Dr. Thomas D'Amico, CHIROPRACTOR DAVIE FL 33324, exemplifies the American Entrepreneurial Spirit and Innovative Professional Achievement. In recognition of his consistent dedication, leadership, and commitment to teaching, patient care, and the chiropractic profession, Dr. Thomas D'Amico of D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center in Davie FL was unanimously chosen for this honor by the members of the Award Committee.The America Business Bureau is a Washington, D.C. based non-profit organization established to identify and honor the best of local businesses in their respective communities. Since 1979 our mission has been to promote business excellence and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit across America. Each year we identify companies that we believe have achieved exceptional professional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. The America Business Bureau 'Top Choice' Business Awards are designed to honor each U.S. region's movers and shakers and to highlight their achievements in the business community. We provide an effective way to recognize the accomplishments of local business leaders who are doing great things, even during tough economic times. We are dedicated to awarding entrepreneurs and incredible local businesses that keep our economies and communities strong.Dr. Thomas D'Amico graduated from New York Chiropractic College in 1986 and has been practicing chiropractic for the past 30 years. Dr.D'Amico is a member of the International Pediatric Chiropractic association and is certified in Pediatrics and Pregnancy. Dr. D'Amico is involved in many local charities as well as local chiropractic organizations.President and chairman of the America Business Bureau, Harland J. Rothschild IV: "Being named Davie Florida Best Chiropractor of The Year recognizes Dr. D'Amico's talent as a healer, acknowledges his character, professionalism and integrity. He has proven himself to be a leader and an integral part of the wellness revolution....Impressive as his record is, it does not tell the entire story. It tells little of his courage, sincerity, dedication and sacrifice made on behalf of his profession -- an effort for all of us who dream of a better future and healthier America."Since 1895, Chiropractic has provided health care benefits to tens of millions of people around the world. As the largest natural health care profession in the world, Chiropractic prides itself on its science, art and philosophy along with its effectiveness. Dr. Thomas D'Amico, Chiropractor Davie FL 33324 954-474-9995 is dedicated to All who desire to learn about the abundance of the Chiropractic Lifestyle. "Innate knows more in one second than you can ever know." - B.J. Palmer, D.C.Subluxations are misalignments in the vertebrae that can cause interference with normal nerve function. These interferences are the underlying cause of many health problems. Chiropractors are the only health care professionals specifically trained to detect and correct subluxations. Dr. Thomas D'Amico's uncompromising passion for health and wellness and unwavering commitment to detection and correction of Vertebral Subluxation Complex (VSC) has earned his the highest respect and reputation in the South Florida Chiropractic Community."It's a great honor to be acknowledged, and it inspires me even more to go out and reach as many people as possible," Dr. D'Amico said. "I'm a doctor of chiropractic who firmly believes in the value of subluxation correction. Our goal is to spread the word of wellness and do everything possible to make our patients understand that smarter lifestyle choices will ultimately result in better health. We strive to inspire people to realize that wellness is a necessity, not a luxury, and that they can look to Chiropractors as their wellness doctors. We want to educate our patients about wellness as a lifestyle so they can live longer, healthier, more active lives."It has been our privilege to recognize and celebrate the success of D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center, Best Chiropractor in Davie FL 33324. Dr. Thomas D'Amico truly embodies the highest standards of Excellence in the U.S. Business Community.Keep up the Great Work!Discover D'Amico Family Chiropractic Center Today ~ Discover True Health and Wellness