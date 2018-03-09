Charles R. "Charlie" Morgenstein of Mmo Legal Services Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Florida has been honored by the America Business Bureau as Aviation Lawyer Attorney of the Year (561) 953-5025.

Charles R. "Charlie" Morgenstein

charlie@mmolegal.com

561-953-5025 Charles R. "Charlie" Morgenstein561-953-5025

-- Attorney Charlie Morgenstein, an Aviation Lawyer in Boca Raton, Florida 33487, of Mmo Legal Services (561) 953-5025 has been named the recipient of the 2018 Florida Aviation Lawyer of the Year award by the America Business Bureau, an American national professional association. The America Business Bureau 'Top Choice' Awards honors attorneys who have shown outstanding dedication and who have made long-lasting contributions to the profession and their community. The Aviation Lawyer of the Year Award is an honor bestowed upon attorneys who have, through their service, given extraordinary time and effort to advance the legal profession and principles. This prestigious award recognizes attorneys for their professionalism, integrity, legal competence, personal growth, and outstanding achievement in the legal community.After considering thousands of qualified nominees throughout the U.S., our esteemed panel of judges has decided that Mmo Legal Services and Charles R. Morgenstein exemplifies the American Entrepreneurial Spirit and Innovative Professional Achievement. In recognition of his consistent dedication and leadership, Florida Aviation Lawyer Charles R. "Charlie" Morgenstein was unanimously chosen for this honor by the members of the Award Committee.The America Business Bureau is a Washington, D.C. based non-profit organization established to identify and honor the best of local businesses in their respective communities. Since 1979 our mission has been to promote business excellence and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit across America. Each year we identify companies that we believe have achieved exceptional professional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. The America Business Bureau 'Top Choice' Business Awards are designed to honor each U.S. region's movers and shakers and to highlight their achievements in the business community. We provide an effective way to recognize the accomplishments of local business leaders who are doing great things, even during tough economic times. We are dedicated to awarding entrepreneurs and incredible local businesses that keep our economies and communities strong.As a board certified aviation attorney, Charlie has the depth and breadth of legal skills and experience to provide practical legal advice and sound guidance on a wide variety of aviation legal matters. He has continued to achieve extraordinary results while maintaining his original vision of the firm – focus on solving clients' most complicated and important problems. Charlie's commitment to quality, reliability, and support, and his dedication to success has enabled him to effectively represent his clients in complex fsbdt and critical matters.President and chairman of the America Business Bureau, Harland J. Rothschild IV: "Being named Florida Aviation Lawyer of The Year recognizes Attorney Charlie Morgenstein's talent as a litigator, acknowledges his character, professionalism and integrity. He has proven himself to be a leader and an integral part of the Florida Aviation community....Impressive as his record is, it does not tell the entire story."MMO Legal Services, LLC is a distinguished South Florida law firm dedicated to providing unparalleled legal services related to aviation matters. The Firm's hallmarks are paying meticulous attention to detail, unwavering commitment to protecting client interests, delivering strategic legal analysis from a practical perspective.Attorney Charlie Morgenstein is committed to setting the benchmark in the aviation legal industry by offering uniquely tailored solutions that meets his clients' objectives, and by delivering value to his clients in terms of quality, reliability, and support. This is the "value-added"professional service that we strive to provide our clients with every day. Charlie Morgenstein is the legal wingman for a wide range of important aviation related matters, both domestic and international. These include: Aircraft Transactions, Aviator Defense, Aviation Businesses, Commercial Disputes, Commercial Litigation, for Manned and Unmanned Aircraft.It has been our privilege to recognize and celebrate the success of Mmo Legal Services, Best Florida Aviation Lawyer of the Year. Charles R. "Charlie" Morgenstein truly embodies the highest standards of Excellence in the U.S. Business Community.Keep up the Great Work!Mmo Legal ServicesNavigating clients through legal turbulenceCharles R. "Charlie" MorgensteinBoard Certified Aviaion Lawyer8000 North Federal Highway, Suite 207Boca Raton, Florida 33487Phone Number: 561-953-5025Fax Number: 561-953-5024Email: charlie@mmolegal.com#Charlie Morgenstein, #Mmo Legal Services, #Aviation Lawyer, #Florida Attorney, #Boca Raton