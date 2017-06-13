Are You Impacted By The New EEO-1 Reporting?

 
EEO-1 Reporting
EEO-1 Reporting
 
HILLSBORO, Ore. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "New EEO-1 Reporting and Compliance 2017" that aims to update attendees on the significant changes the EEOC recently made to the EEO-1 survey, its impact on businesses, and what can be done now to prepare. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, June 29, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.

One of the most important forms is the annual EEO-1 where you have to identify the race and gender of your employees by various employment categories. The EEOC uses EEO-1 data to support civil rights enforcement and to analyze employment patterns, such as the representation of female and minority workers within companies. The OFCCP uses the data to determine which company establishments to select for compliance reviews. Both federal agencies are responsible for enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws and the EEO-1 that you will be filing may serve as an indicator of whether either of these agencies should be taking a closer look at your employer's employment practices. The EEO-1 is a key piece of information in determining how well you are complying with anti-discrimination laws before federal auditors decide to take a closer look for themselves. The government compiles the information on the forms and may target an employer for an audit or investigation if the information suggests that you are not in compliance with discrimination laws. Now the government is seeking even more information – your compensation data!

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• The role of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the changes made by them to the EEO-1 for 2017
• What a company must do in order to comply with the new EEO-1
• The technical differences between the existing EEO-1 and the new EEO-1
• Who has to file an EEO-1 report
• What has to be filed
• Obtaining the race and gender information you need
• Single establishment vs. multi-establishment employers
• How the OFCCP and the EEOC will use this information
• Focus on agency action regarding compensation discrimination
• Affirmative action as it relates to veterans and the disabled
• The financial risk created by the new reporting obligations and how to minimize them

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/new-eeo-1-reporting-hr...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Contact
Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
