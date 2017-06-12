 
Limitless Publishing and J.G. Sumner Announce the Release of Surrender

Katherine Anderson thought her life was over when she found her fiancé cheating on her. That was until she met Tony. Little did she know, her life was about to change drastically and not all for the good.
 
 
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A new release from J.G. Sumner, author of the Dark Series. Don't miss this new Romantic Suspense Series.

Book Details:

The cartel was certain they had wiped out the entire Bertalucci family…but they were wrong.

Tony Bertalucci is fighting to get the hell out of Italy before the cartel realizes their mistake, and one woman might be the key to his plan.

American Katherine Anderson is nursing a broken heart in Italy, but moving on becomes a whole lot easier when a handsome Italian man saunters into her life.

But Tony's scheme goes south, and now they're both on the run. As more clues start to surface, exposing the real reason Tony's family was murdered, it leaves him facing an impossible situation…

About the Author:

JG Sumner is a Registered Nurse who went rogue.  As good as she was at starting IV's, she enjoys writing the down the stories in her head even more.  Most of the time the characters won't stop pestering her until she has them down on paper.

JG can often be found with a glass of red wine or prosecco in front of her computer.  When she's not creating, she enjoys the outdoors hiking, bike riding, snowboarding, and camping.

JG has a very dry sense of humor, and should never be taken too seriously.  She loves to hear from her fans, and even those who aren't and would love to hear your opinion on her books.

JG writes romantic suspense/thrillers including: A Shot in the Dark, Into the Light, The Surrender Trilogy including Surrender, Shattered, and Saved which will be available through Limitless Publishing soon.

For More information on Surrender: http://booklaunch.io/rabtbooktours/surrender-jg-sumner

Contact
Cami Hensley
***@myaddictionisreading.com
End
Source:RABT Book Tours & PR
Email:***@myaddictionisreading.com Email Verified
