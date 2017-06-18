News By Tag
Missing man may frequent homeless encampments in the city
The family of David Alex has flown from the mainland to find 21 year old who may have cognitive difficulties
According to tips received, a positive ID was made of a sighting of Alex on May 30, 2017. He has lost a tremendous amount of weight for his frame and his family is extremely worried. They ask if anyone spots him to try and take a cell photo to bookmark the location, and to aid investigators in his identification, and call authorities.
LostNMissing, Inc, a nonprofit that assists families of missing, has started a Facebook page for David and hopes the public will share the information to help bring awareness to finding him. Cynthia Caron, nonprofit founder, says "We are running short on days as we hope that David can be located prior to his father leaving Hawaii on June 23. Ideally they can be reunited before his family needs to depart." She further adds, "It is our understanding that David may most likely be found in a shelter or homeless camps, or perhaps walking the streets." Posters have been circulated online and in surrounding areas by family. LostNMissing posted on David's Facebook page that a volunteer from the area is being sought to work with them should he not be found by the time his father leaves the area.
If you spot David, please contact 9-1-1 or the Maui Police Department; Det. Hamilton at (808) 244-6425 or phone the Family Tip Line at (815) 814-4215. You may request to remain anonymous. Please reference Case # 16-046827.
