Community will soon notice a roadside digital billboard for missing man

Family hopes awareness will bring tips to finding their son.
 
 
courtesy of LostNMissing, Inc.
courtesy of LostNMissing, Inc.
 
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Reny Jose disappeared on March 03, 2014. The straight-A, 21 year old Rice University senior (originally of Albany, NY) went missing while on spring break, in Panama City Beach, Florida. Jose, along with 19 friends, rented a beach house on Front Beach Road, where he was last seen. He would be 24 years old, today.

Jose's parents obtained the help of LostNMissing Inc., a nonprofit organization based out of New England, to help bring awareness to the plight of their missing son.  Sherly Jose, mother of Reny, says "Not a day goes by that my heart is not breaking. My grief is beyond words." She adds, "Police believe he drowned, but if that were the case where is his body? Anyone that knows my son would never believe he committed suicide as he did not exhibit any signs of depression and was looking forward to graduating."

Explaining further Mrs. Jose states, "I know that Reny would not go missing of his own choice and because so many friends with him that eve, I can't help but feel maybe one of them knows more than what's been told and I beg any information, no matter how insignificant, be told so that we may find my child. Our family hopes this billboard will bring tips to the Panama City Beach Police as its somebody has information and may not even realize it?"

To date there has been no sighting of Jose. His family has made numerous trips from their home in New York to Panama City Beach to look for him.  Some of his clothing, wallet, and cellphone were found in a trash barrel outside his rental unit, shortly after missing.  It is not known who placed his items in the barrel. His family, and a few friends, also stated drug use was uncharacteristic of him. The water in the area was also still cold at that time of year to consider a swim and certainly someone would have noticed a male, without clothing, contemplating a swim.

According to Cynthia Caron, Nonprofit Founder at LostNMissing, "One of the key purposes of the billboard is to have Reny's photo displayed with the hopes that someone may make recognition of what may have happened to him."  She further adds, "Any person, who may have valid information, can request to remain anonymous and our hope that he, or she, gains the strength within themselves and do the right thing. No mother should have to live in this state of limbo in not knowing what happened to her child and if he's truly gone, his family deserve to know exactly where his earthly body is so that he may be brought home for a proper funeral and burial."

In working to obtain the billboard, LostNMissing organized a special donation fund to pay for the billboard. A generous discount was also provided by the Busby Companies, of Mississippi, the billboard owner. The billboard can be seen on Highway 79 near Pier Park, Gulf World Marine Park, and Palmetto Trace.

Anyone with information may contact the Bay County Sheriff's Dept. at (850) 747-4700, or CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.  His family also manages a Facebook page at "FIND RENY JOSE." Click here: https://www.facebook.com/whereisreny/

Contact
Cynthia Caron
Nonprofit Founder
***@comcast.net
