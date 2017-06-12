5 reasons you shouldn't miss the second Edition of Baku Formula 1 Grand Prix

Contact

-- The unforgettable weekend is set to start on June 23rd, when the Formula one cars will hit the circuit for the second edition of 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku, the capital City of Azerbaijan.1.It's a circuit like no other- The Baku City Circuit is unique with a length of 6,006 km (3.730-mile), The Tilke Engineered circuit is simple, however, the technical sectors have extreme straights in a dumbbell-shaped layout that runs counterclockwise, and 20-turn street course that runs narrow and steep before returning to the main straight. The Baku track establishes itself as one of the most challenging, exciting and thrilling track ever. It is no wonder it has been termed as "a mixture of Monza and Monaco" a new term from Last year's "fastest track in the history of F1 calendar". The track is also breathtaking having been set up in an urban atmosphere with a great association of 21st century style, history, and a spectacular backdrop that perfectly combines the beautiful seaside promenade, the impressive government house, swank hotels and high-end shops.2.Music Stars will be performing- during the spectacular weekend beginning June 23rd to 25th fans from across the globe will be arriving in Baku for a remarkable experience. This is because Friday, June 23rd will be the start of the weekend's entertainment program, and some of the world's biggest music stars will perform nightly on a specially constructed stage. Let's just call this the "after F1 racing action party". This year's international starts include: Maria Carey, Nicole Scherzinger and the Black Eyed Peas. It's worth noting that all entertainment zones are located in the shopping areas that stretch along the city's beautiful Seaside Boulevard, adjacent to the stunning Caspian Sea shore.3.Autograph Sessions- in Last Year's event all the F1 drivers participated in autograph sessions throughout the weekend. This year, it's pretty much going to be the same and we believe this is your excellent opportunity to meet your heroes, favorite Formula 1 drivers then get their autographs and take pictures with them. Personally, I can't wait to take pictures with Lewis Hamilton!4.Family Activities- There are a lot of rest and recreation zones spread across the circuit created purely for the fans attending the race weekend. These zones are so cool, making it is possible to relax away from the noise and race-track action. They are made with comfortable bean bags, umbrellas, sofas, small tables and armchairs that are available for you to chill out any time you need a break. The kids are also provided with thematic F1 haircut, funny caricatures and a fun aquarium where they get to enjoy their chill out session.5.Become a social Media Celebrity - You'll get admired by just how good you'll immortalize your Grand Prix moments in Baku on social media. Just take pictures with your heroes and favorite F1 drivers, post them on your social media pages, and voila, you're an instant sensation. Don't forget, however, to hashtag with #WelcometoAzerbaijan and #F1BakuAll in all, Azerbaijan is country you'll love to visit. It's a unique place where all roads meet, fully invalidating the old saying that goes "West is West and East is East". Azerbaijan is neither East nor West. The breathtaking country is situated along the Great Silk Road and its people are neither totally Eastern, nor totally Western. The country is a rich blend of both cultures. A modern and liberal country, which still incorporates the traditions of many religions and nationalities into its open social structure. The Nature in Azerbaijan I breathtaking and if you feel like the city overwhelms you, it's easier to get away just a few kilometers and enjoy serene atmosphere loaded with fresh air.Tickets to Azerbaijan and tickets to f1 eventThe tickets to the F1 are still on sale. It is said that the tickets start from only USD 35 going all the way to USD 400 (You can confirm this by checking www.bakucitycircuit.com ) I also hear that the Tickets to Azerbaijan for the Grand Prix weekend go for just AED 1468 (Confirm this with www.atlantisholidays.com ) A great bargain for an awesome weekend out of town.Visa to AzerbaijanGCC national are able to get Visas on arrival. GCC Residents Travelling with a GCC national also can get Visa on arrival. The rest can check the list of 93 countries that are able to get a visa online in just 3 steps. Get started by1. Visiting www.ourazerbaijan.com and apply for visa2. Submitting the necessary information to the system and pay the state fee online.3. e-Visa will be sent to your email within 3 (three) working/business days.See you in BAKU!!