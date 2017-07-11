 
Jazeera Airways Launches Flights on Kuwait-Baku Route

Jazeera Airways will offer a frequency of two weekly flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays
 
DUBAI, UAE - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Kuwaiti-established airline, Jazeera Airways, on Monday launched its double weekly service to Azerbaijan's capital city, Baku. The inaugural flight (Airbus A320) landed at the Baku airport Monday afternoon and was received by the customary water arch.

Hailed as a favorite destination for summer visitors and the Arab explorer, Baku is a tourist destination, offering holidaymakers an array of attractions and experiences, consisting of family adventure, sport and leisure tourism and also health & wellness.

Being one of the first to provide nonstop flights of extended frequency to this emerging holiday destination, Jazeera Airways will offer a frequency of two weekly flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays with departure at 9:00 am and arrival at 12:10 pm and 13:10 pm with arrival at 14:25 pm, correspondingly.

Commenting on the launch, Nahid Bagirov, Head of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) said: "Baku is emerging as an attractive destination and the beginning of double weekly flights is a significant milestone for both Baku and Jazeera Airways. This step will lead our nations closer with greater commercial and industry relations and promote the discovery of Azerbaijan's brilliant culture. We are grateful to Jazeera for including Baku as their destination of choice and as we advance, we look forward to receiving the people of Kuwait who visit Baku to build lifelong memories with their family and friends."

For more information visit: http://www.ourazerbaijan.com/en/home

