News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Does Azerbaijan Hold Eid Celebrations?
Here are the Things you need to know about Eid in Azerbaijan
Why spend Eid in Azerbaijan?
The period comes alive in Azerbaijan compared to any other destination as families take over the city with fireworks displays, parades and traditional dance performances and all kinds of celebrations
• It's time for celebrating and Azerbaijani's are famous for taking a celebration to a whole new level, especially with their amazing food. There's sharing of food among family and friends amidst cultural entertainment and joy and it all makes sense because after a whole month of fasting the celebration should center on food. A local dish known as Plov, one of the most famous Azeri dish is usually the signature dish of the season. Plov features saffron-flavored rice, meat, onions, prunes, dry fruits, eggs, and fresh herbs cooked in 40 different styles. Other dishes include Dolma, Qutab, Kabab/shashlik, Dovga, Kufta, Bozbash, Lavangi, Dushbara and sweets like Pakhlava and Shekerbura.
• It's a time for family festivities:
• There are great discounts for shoppers: We are all aware that Azerbaijan introduced Tax-Free shopping, a service that ensures full or partial refund of Value-Added Tax (VAT) paid on the purchase of goods by mainly tourists. The tax-free is beside the flash sales and bargains in the luxury boutique shops and malls like the Port Baku Mall.
• There's plenty of things you can do in Azerbaijan. Looking at the amazing weather and nature of Azerbaijan one can really do a lot. This is beside the magnificent Heritage sites you could visit. You can go to Gabala, and stay in one of their luxury wellness resorts (Chenot Palace), get pampered and feel like you went to a faraway exotic journey. You can take your children to Shahdag, where there is an array of activities like bike riding, hiking, fishing and trekking that will keep them very busy over the holiday period. You can go camping under stars and enjoy a barbecue in the bush with friends.
Eid is a family bonding and reflection time, taking a trip to Azerbaijan will not only open your eyes to Azerbaijani culture and diversity it will bring back your depleted energy and replenish your soul. So start packing for a great Eid vacation in Azerbaijan.
We're sure you'll love everything Azerbaijani.
For More information visit http://www.ourazerbaijan.com/
Contact
Irene Osegere
***@atlantisuae.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse