Azerbaijan distinguishing itself as a Happening Tourist Destination at the ATM 2017
The country took the opportunity to Introduce Azerbaijan's less-known but extremely beautiful and prosperous destination, the jewel on the crown -Nakhchivan.
Azerbaijan's tourism and hospitality industry have lately been building momentum. With Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism saying that the overall input of travel and tourism to Azerbaijan's GDP stands at $1.437 billion or 4.1% of country's GDP. The Cumulative investment in travel and tourism on the other hand has been forecasted to hit huge grounds in the coming years; with visitor numbers predicted to increase many folds through 2018 and the Hotel occupancy rates to run full capacity this year.
"We are excited about exhibiting again at the Arabian Travel Market this year. The exhibition provides us the ideal chance to demonstrate to the region what Azerbaijan has to offer, both in the business sector and Leisure Market. Our focus is to continue the development of Azerbaijan's tourism industry. We want to showcase Azerbaijan as the happening destination that offers the best to even the most demanding traveler. We want to ensure that our respective partners, the international travel trade community and potential visitors are equipped with all the necessary first-hand information about why Azerbaijan is the top happening travel destination especially for the Arab Market. We will take the opportunity to Introduce Azerbaijan's less known but extremely beautiful and prosperous destination, our jewel on the crown -Nakhchivan. It is the ancient region of Azerbaijan admired and viewed by many travelers and poets. However, Nakhchivan's main attraction is, of course, the therapeutic salt caves of Mount Duzdag located at a height of 1,173m above sea level. Individuals suffering from respiratory disease find great results of treatment procedures here. It is indeed an honor to introduce all these in a rich and compelling setting such as the ATM." Said Rashid AL Noori, The Chairman, Representative Office of Azerbaijan`s Culture and Tourism Ministry in GCC.
Azerbaijan's Tourism strategies at the ATM are tailored towards; hosting business conferences (MICE), international sporting events, hotels and attractions, wellness facilities, and regional outbound tour operators, as Middle East travelers are expected to play a pivotal role in the country's continued tourism success.
So far, the waiver of visa procedures to include online visas and visa on arrival, and the expansion of airline destination offerings to Azerbaijan (with Azerbaijan Airlines, Qatar airways, FlyDubai, Airarabia and Jazeera Airways flying to the country) has given Middle East and East Asia visitors a clear gateway to Azerbaijan.
Although the country faces significant competition by popular regional destinations, Azerbaijan has distinguished itself as an exclusive tourist destination, remaining home to the world's sole oil field treatment–naphthalene, over 300 mud volcanoes, breathtaking unsullied nature and many cultural, and heritage attractions.
That's not all, Azerbaijan, gives an opportunity to every visitor of Azerbaijan stand at the ATM to avail special offers and to book Summer Family Luxury packages at the venue. Don't miss a chance to visit Baku, capital of Azerbaijan during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in May, The Baku Shopping Festival and the 2nd Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix, and be part of many other celebrations in Azerbaijan. Atlantis Holidays, the official representative office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan welcomes all the travel delegates and visitors to Azerbaijan stand EU 8030 to discuss the tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan.
About Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan accounts for nearly 73 per cent of the South Caucasus regional economy. This helps both in business and Tourism sector. Under the patronage of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Convention Bureau, Baku Shopping Festival Baku City Circuit (Formula 1) Azerbaijan National Airline – Azal, Absheron Hotel Group, Qafqaz Hotel Group, Shahdag Mountain Resort, Various Travel Agencies along with major travel agencies are participating in this year's Arabian Travel Market. For more information visit http://www.ourazerbaijan.com/
