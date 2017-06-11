News By Tag
Ewa Wojciak Is Curator and Featured Artist of Gallery Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany
Aquila Polonica Publishing's Creative Director Showcases Her Work
The show, titled "Sub-Hollywood"
"It's an honor to have been asked by 8. salon to curate an international exhibition about this seminal time and place, which occupies such an iconic position in pop history," said Ms. Wojciak.
The term "Sub-Hollywood"
For this show, Ms. Wojciak, who published NO Magazine in Los Angeles together with its founder Bruce Kalberg, has assembled the work of prominent artists of the time to recreate the Los Angeles panorama. The works featured in this show are by Ms. Wojciak, Bruce Kalberg, Raymond Pettibon, Scott Grieger and Johanna Went. All of these featured artists' work appeared in the magazine in the period 1979–1984.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The 8. salon art gallery is located at Trommelstrasse 7, D-20359 Hamburg, Germany. Gallery hours: Thursday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and by appointment, info@8salon.net. Ms. Wojciak will attend the opening on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Copies of NO Magazine will also be on exhibit throughout the show. Ms. Wojciak's newest book Darkness, Darkness will be available at the June 30 opening.
Ewa Wojciak, who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Mills College in California, has an extensive background as both a designer and creative director for a wide spectrum of print publications and the film, television and record industries. Her work for Aquila Polonica includes all aspects of design for print, including cover art, interior design, advertising and marketing materials. Ms. Wojciak's work has appeared frequently in Publishers Weekly, the Book Expo America Show Dailies, the international Frankfurt and London book fair Show Dailies, and various other trade and consumer media. In 2015 Ms. Wojciak won the Gold Award for her interior design of Aquila Polonica's book The Color of Courage at the Benjamin Franklin Awards sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association, the premier awards competition in independent publishing. In 2017 Echoes of Tattered Tongues, designed by Ms. Wojciak, won the Gold Award for Poetry at the Benjamin Franklin Awards, and the Montaigne Medal of the Eric Hoffer Awards as one of the year's most thought-provoking books.
Aquila Polonica Publishing, http://www.polandww2.com, is an award-winning independent publisher based in Los Angeles, specializing in publishing the Polish WWII experience in English. The company is a member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Aquila Polonica's titles are distributed to the trade in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand by National Book Network, www.nbnbooks.com
Terry Tegnazian
***@aquilapolonica.com
