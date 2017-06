Ewa Wojciak Is Curator and Featured Artist of Gallery Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany

Aquila Polonica Publishing's Creative Director Showcases Her Work

Sub-Hollywood Show Invitation

Contact

Terry Tegnazian

***@aquilapolonica.com Terry Tegnazian

End

--Aquila Polonica Publishing's Creative Director and Assistant Professor of Design at the University of Southern California Roski School of Art and Design, has curated and is a featured artist in an exhibition at theart gallery,, that runs fromThe show, titled "Sub-Hollywood"is a trip through the underground art world of Los Angeles and the raucous, tough, Punk music scene of the politically charged era between 1979 and 1984."It's an honor to have been asked by 8. salon to curate an international exhibition about this seminal time and place, which occupies such an iconic position in pop history," said Ms. Wojciak.The term "Sub-Hollywood"refers to young people who came to Los Angeles seeking opportunity, glamor, enchantment, easy sex and sudden stardom. It is the story of outsiders, losers, immigrants, Punk Rockers—lives crudely wrought, beyond the glitz, sparkle and spotlights of the popular entertainment industry. The original, genuine Los Angeles Punk scene was a culture of violent mosh pits, fast rebellious guitar bands, extreme fashions that negated their precursors from 1960s pop era, fervent political statements, and condemnation of the mindless consumer culture. Mostly undocumented, slipping into the shadows of time and neglected by mainstream media, this fertile era was caught in, one of Los Angeles' top counterculture publications.For this show, Ms. Wojciak, who publishedin Los Angeles together with its founder Bruce Kalberg, has assembled the work of prominent artists of the time to recreate the Los Angeles panorama. The works featured in this show are by Ms. Wojciak, Bruce Kalberg, Raymond Pettibon, Scott Grieger and Johanna Went. All of these featured artists' work appeared in the magazine in the period 1979–1984.The exhibition is free and open to the public. The 8. salon art gallery is located at Trommelstrasse 7, D-20359 Hamburg, Germany. Gallery hours: Thursday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and by appointment, info@8salon.net . Ms. Wojciak will attend the opening on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Copies ofwill also be on exhibit throughout the show. Ms. Wojciak's newest bookwill be available at the June 30 opening., who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Mills College in California, has an extensive background as both a designer and creative director for a wide spectrum of print publications and the film, television and record industries. Her work for Aquila Polonica includes all aspects of design for print, including cover art, interior design, advertising and marketing materials. Ms. Wojciak's work has appeared frequently in, the Book Expo America, the international Frankfurt and London book fair, and various other trade and consumer media. In 2015 Ms. Wojciak won the Gold Award for her interior design of Aquila Polonica's bookat the Benjamin Franklin Awards sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association, the premier awards competition in independent publishing. In 2017designed by Ms. Wojciak, won the Gold Award for Poetry at the Benjamin Franklin Awards, and the Montaigne Medal of the Eric Hoffer Awards as one of the year's most thought-provoking books.is an award-winning independent publisher based in Los Angeles, specializing in publishing the Polish WWII experience in English. The company is a member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Aquila Polonica's titles are distributed to the trade in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand by National Book Network, www.nbnbooks.com