Tata Elxsi's Connected Home CoE helps global operators redefine in-home entertainment experiences

Latest project supports Android TV implementation for Airtel

-- Tata Elxsi's Connected Home Center of Excellence (CoE) leverages deep domain expertise for video, IoT and smart home services, experience of open source middleware such as RDK and Android TV, and solution accelerators to support rapid development and deployment of next generation Connected Home services.The Connected Home CoE has successfully worked with leading service providers across the world, enabling launch of new value-added services in the home context, including OTT, IoT based security, surveillance and healthcare.With increasing demand from consumers for a seamless and connected viewing experience across traditional TV and OTT, operators are considering Android TV as the middleware platform for next generation set-top-boxes and home gateways.The latest project executed by the team is Airtel's Internet TV. Tata Elxsi is proud to be associated with Airtel, as a technology partner for system integration for the Internet TV.Tata Elxsi developed and integrated key software components to ensure that the Android TV application suite provides a seamless user experience whether the viewer accesses online or offline content. This includes the OTA (Over the Air) upgrade module, a smart UI, customized Android TV launcher and software optimizations to future-proof the service.said, "Tata Elxsi have been a valuable partner in our latest innovation - Internet TV. Their engineering and integration expertise in the OTT segment has helped us in building a world-class product."said, "We congratulate Airtel on the successful launch of the Internet TV. We are proud to be associated with Airtel for India's first hybrid DTH-TV deployment using Android TV middleware. We believe that the solution has set a new benchmark for next generation TV service delivery."Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services Company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth.This is backed by over 25 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video and OTT engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India.