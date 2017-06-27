News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Creve Coeur Camera announces PHOTO PALOOZA - SHOOT, LEARN & PLAY EVENT
A mid summer FREE photography event, showcasing education and hands-on shooting. All the major photography equipment vendors will be displaying their newest products.
Stephen Weiss, the president of the company said, "Our customers are always looking for the newest items in the industry, but really want to try them out before they buy them...and our customers are always looking to improve their photography skills. So we reworked our old EXPO formula and added many 'hands-on' classes, lots of guest speakers and made everything FREE."
PhotoPalooza will be huge with most of the major photographic manufacturers represented;
There will be over 30 FREE classes and lectures including: All About Portraiture and Light; Speedlight Techniques; Newborn Natural Lighting; Outside Portraiture;
A partial list of the list of experts include:
National Geographic's Dan Westergren sponsored by Fuji; Saint Louis Cardinals/St. Louis Blues photographer Scott Rovak; Panasonic's Luminaries Suzette Allen and Jon Yoshinaga; Westcott's Randy Kerr; Canon's Scott Alexander; plus St. Louis' leading newborn photographer, Stephanie Cotta; as well as mid-west portrait photographer Austin Pekarek, and many more.
Additionally PhotoPalooza will be showcasing the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum and see the newest website for photographers called ShuttrPlace, which brings people and photographers together.
And as usual, Creve Coeur Camera will provide everyone with a FREE lunch from 10 to 2 pm.
Visit www.photopalooza.net for more information.
Contact
Stephen Weiss, President
***@cccamera.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 27, 2017