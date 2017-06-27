Creve Coeur Camera announces PHOTO PALOOZA - SHOOT, LEARN & PLAY EVENT

A mid summer FREE photography event, showcasing education and hands-on shooting. All the major photography equipment vendors will be displaying their newest products.

Stephen Weiss, President

Stephen Weiss, President

-- Creve Coeur Camera announces its newest summer event called PhotoPalooza.Stephen Weiss, the president of the company said, "Our customers are always looking for the newest items in the industry, but really want to try them out before they buy them...and our customers are always looking to improve their photography skills. So we reworked our old EXPO formula and added many 'hands-on' classes, lots of guest speakers and made everything FREE."PhotoPalooza will be huge with most of the major photographic manufacturers represented;including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fuji, Promaster, Delkin, Nissan, Westcott, Røde, Sigma, Olympus, Peak Design, Think Tank, Tenba and more. Plus each will have their expert sales representatives showing their lineup of products.There will be over 30 FREE classes and lectures including: All About Portraiture and Light; Speedlight Techniques; Newborn Natural Lighting; Outside Portraiture;Travel Photography;Bridal Photography;Macro Photography;& Balancing Mid-day Light, to name just a few.A partial list of the list of experts include:National Geographic's Dan Westergren sponsored by Fuji; Saint Louis Cardinals/St. Louis Blues photographer Scott Rovak; Panasonic's Luminaries Suzette Allen and Jon Yoshinaga; Westcott's Randy Kerr; Canon's Scott Alexander; plus St. Louis' leading newborn photographer, Stephanie Cotta; as well as mid-west portrait photographer Austin Pekarek, and many more.Additionally PhotoPalooza will be showcasing the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum and see the newest website for photographers called ShuttrPlace, which brings people and photographers together.And as usual, Creve Coeur Camera will provide everyone with a FREE lunch from 10 to 2 pm.Visit www.photopalooza.net for more information.