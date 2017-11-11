 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Creve Coeur Camera offers Iceland trip to all photographers

Water, Ice, Sky & The Northern Lights … Iceland Photography Trip
 
CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CCC is offering an opportunity to travel with their School of Imaging professional photography instructors, guided by renown photographer and tour operator Snorri Gunnarsson slated for April 6 – 15, 2018.  Travel times intentionally fall between the winter and summer months to take advantage of Iceland's ideal conditions.

Both experienced and intermediate photographers are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn photography over a backdrop of untouched landscapes and natural experiences spread throughout the vast land of Iceland.  The route is set to chase the Northern Lights wcj and visit key sites to photograph breathtaking waterfalls, black sandy beaches, sunsets, and glaciers.

This meticulously tailored, highly custom photo trip aims to be nothing short of unforgettable.  This one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive adventure is full-service including all meals, transportation, hotels and coach airfare direct from Chicago to Reykjavik with no stops.

Register by December 31, 2017.  Final payment is due January 2, 2018.  Visit www.cccamera.com/iceland for more information.

