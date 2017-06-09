CMVL-1U12B Software-Defined Distributed Storage Platform Wins Interop Tokyo Best of Show Award

Portwell's CMVL-1U12B software-defined distributed storage platform won "Best of Show Award" in the "Cloud Platform" category, honored as runner-up, at Interop Tokyo 2017 held from June 7 to June 9, 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.