CMVL-1U12B Software-Defined Distributed Storage Platform Wins Interop Tokyo Best of Show Award
Portwell's CMVL-1U12B software-defined distributed storage platform won "Best of Show Award" in the "Cloud Platform" category, honored as runner-up, at Interop Tokyo 2017 held from June 7 to June 9, 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
Developed as a micro server platform for software-defined storage applications, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform equipped with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM® processor based micro server, and is configured with an optional integration of Portwell's Intel® Xeon® Processor D (codenamed Broadwell-DE)
According to the Interop® Tokyo 2017 Best of Show Award judge panel, Portwell's CMVL-1U12B software-defined distributed storage platform intelligently integrates 12 nodes of ARM®-based micro servers as well as redundant network switch design into a space-saving 1U rackmount system. It is indeed a well designed and developed platform for high-density storage solution for distributed storage applications. The Portwell CMVL-1U12B demonstrates several outstanding design considerations, including redundant switch designed to prevent single point of failure, dedicated 2.5 GbE bandwidth for each HDD to help keep storage traffic from becoming a bottleneck, optional x86-based COM Express module creating flexibility for system design and integration into extended applications, and is offered with a great price/performance value.
There were about 500 exhibitors at the Interop® Tokyo 2017 introducing their products, solutions and services. From those products, solutions and services, judges who are expert of IT select winners for grand prizes and special awards. Product, solution or service selected as a finalist and/or honored with the Best of Show Award represents IT trend of the year. For the full list of the Interop® Tokyo 2017 Best of Award winners, please visit: https://www.interop.jp/
More product information about the Portwell CMVL-1U12B Software-Defined Distributed Storage Platform:http://portwell.com/
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded and network computing markets and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
