Sysco Software's Public Sector Digital Transformation Portal Goes Live

Sysco Software in Belfast and Dublin, lead the way in understanding and deploying proven Microsoft Dynamics solutions that enable the public sector to interact and deliver key services to its citizens and service users.
 
 
Sysco Software's Public Sector Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics
Sysco Software's Public Sector Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics
 
BELFAST, England - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sysco Software engage with Public Sector organisations to digitally transform processes to manage engagement, drive efficiency and improve service delivery.

Sysco is present on several Public Sector Frameworks and our experience includes Activity, Contact and Case Management as well as configuring Dynamics to manage unique business processes.

"With the launch of our new Public Sector Digital Transformation Portal we're assisting the Public Sector in further understanding Sysco's six core digital transformation values. Data Management, Case Management, Contact Management, Finance Management, Custom Applications and Web Portal Application Development." David Reid, Head of Marketing at Sysco Software Solutions.

For over 30 years, Sysco have provided world class business solutions, built on Microsoft Dynamics, to businesses throughout Ireland and the UK across the distribution, manufacturing, service and public sectors. Following a proven implementation methodology that has been fine-tuned with over 300 installations. All Sysco service delivery teams are Microsoft Gold Certified for Dynamics AX, NAV and CRM.

Sysco Software work with and deliver services to a number of public sector organisations and local councils including; European Computer Driving Licence, Mid Ulster Council, National Museums of Northern Ireland the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service, The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority and more.

When asked what it was like to work with a private sector Microsoft Dynamics Partner, Sandra McElhinney, Head of Information and ICT at The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority replied; "It has been very rewarding and the business benefits have far greater reaching than what we had previously thought in our businesses case. Being able to tap into that expertise that we do not have in-house is certainly well worth the investment."

To access Sysco Software's new Public Sector Digital Transformation Portal Visit http://www.sysco-software.com/public-sector/

For tender requests or project consultancy enquiries contact marketing@sysco-software.com

David Reid
***@sysco-software.com
