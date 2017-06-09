News By Tag
Data Analyst Tanmoy Ganguli Brings In Groundbreaking Technology to DexLab Analytics
Joining DexLab Analytics as the honorable Program Director, Tanmoy Ganguli brings in cutting edge technology and powerful leadership skills into the premier data science training institute.
Recently, DexLab conducted an interview, where Mr. Ganguli was found talking about the myriad challenges he faced in his analytic career and the future of Data Analytics. Though belonging from an academic background, the journey of Mr. Ganguli into the world of Analytics is quite fascinating. While he was working as an assistant professor in a reputable college in Kolkata, he happened to come across a group of analytics professionals who had come to his college campus to conduct a workshop for the students of Economics department. He attended the workshop, and no doubt he became quite intrigued by the application of basic statistical techniques that help solve real-world problems.
"The shift from academia to analytics was like shifting mountains. I had 3 years of experience in academia, but no real experience in handling live projects," says Tanmoy Ganguli. He further adds, "This put me in a bit of a fix as I was considered neither an experienced professional nor a fresher. After waiting for two months I finally got an opportunity to develop a model that was compatible with my area of research and specialization."
The field of analytics is vast and is segregated into numerous branches. When DexLab asked Tanmoy Ganguli which area of specialty he excels at, he showed his keen interest on Credit Risk Model Development and Validation. Working in the banking sector made him proficient in scorecard development, the regression and decision tree frameworks – these three had been the most leveraged analytical frameworks in his banking career.
On being asked the reason for joining DexLab, this is what he said, "The decision to join DexLab Analytics dates back to 2012, when we (Tanmoy Ganguli and Subhrajyoti)
It takes a lot to choose one's passion over profession. Though Mr. Ganguli was making it good and of course Big in HSBC but his heart was keen to impart knowledge to the young souls, thus his decision to join DexLab Analytics. This respectable institute gave him the platform to teach analytic skills to those who really want to make it Big in Big Data.
To read the full interview, click here https://www.dexlabanalytics.com/
