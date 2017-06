Data Analyst Tanmoy Ganguli Brings In Groundbreaking Technology to DexLab Analytics

Joining DexLab Analytics as the honorable Program Director, Tanmoy Ganguli brings in cutting edge technology and powerful leadership skills into the premier data science training institute.

Data Analyst Tanmoy Ganguli Brings In Groundbreaking Technology to DexLab

is extremely glad to announce that adroit data analyst Tanmoy Ganguli, who is blessed with impeccable expertise and encompassing knowledge in the field of Credit Risk Modelling, SAS and Regression Models is going to be a part of this esteemed organization as Program Director. DexLab Analytics is a pioneering institute for data science training; their prime objective is to deliver state-of-the-art analytic training to the aspiring candidates and help the younger minds become data efficient.Recently, DexLab conducted an interview, where Mr. Ganguli was found talking about the myriad challenges he faced in his analytic career and the future of Data Analytics. Though belonging from an academic background, the journey of Mr. Ganguli into the world of Analytics is quite fascinating. While he was working as an assistant professor in a reputable college in Kolkata, he happened to come across a group of analytics professionals who had come to his college campus to conduct a workshop for the students of Economics department. He attended the workshop, and no doubt he became quite intrigued by the application of basic statistical techniques that help solve real-world problems."The shift from academia to analytics was like shifting mountains. I had 3 years of experience in academia, but no real experience in handling live projects," says Tanmoy Ganguli. He further adds, "This put me in a bit of a fix as I was considered neither an experienced professional nor a fresher. After waiting for two months I finally got an opportunity to develop a model that was compatible with my area of research and specialization."The field of analytics is vast and is segregated into numerous branches. When DexLab asked Tanmoy Ganguli which area of specialty he excels at, he showed his keen interest on Credit Risk Model Development and Validation. Working in the banking sector made him proficient in scorecard development, the regression and decision tree frameworks – these three had been the most leveraged analytical frameworks in his banking career.On being asked the reason for joining DexLab, this is what he said, "The decision to join DexLab Analytics dates back to 2012, when we (Tanmoy Ganguli and Subhrajyoti)were both trying to build our own careers in our respective fields. In the mid 2015's I came to know from online sources that Subhrajyoti along with Mr. Vivek Debuka has founded DexLab Analytics. The thing that impressed me the most about DexLab was that unlike other institutes, DexLab wanted to explore new territories and was open to new initiatives."Of late, Mr. Ganguli has resigned from his current position in HSBC and started investing all his good energy in DexLab Analytics to make it more flourishing and successful in its future endeavors.It takes a lot to choose one's passion over profession. Though Mr. Ganguli was making it good and of course Big in HSBC but his heart was keen to impart knowledge to the young souls, thus his decision to join DexLab Analytics. This respectable institute gave him the platform to teach analytic skills to those who really want to make it Big in Big Data.