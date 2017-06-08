News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago to Host Young Professional's Workshop
Lunch and Learn event will provide critical job search skills to land an internship or first post-graduate career opportunity.
Led by Jeannie Andresen, Director of Internship Development, and her team of Campus Recruiters, this interactive session will help students build a resume that makes an impact, provide helpful tips on navigating the interview, and learn how to make a favorable impression before, during and after the recruiting process.
It will also be a great chance for students to network with the internship leadership team of the Chicago office and have their recruiting questions answered.
This event is open to all college students free of charge but reservations are required. RSVP online at http://chicago.nm.com/
Northwestern Mutual - Chicago is located at 1 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600 in downtown Chicago.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse