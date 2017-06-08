 
News By Tag
* Jeannie Andresen
* Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
* Job Search Skills
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Northwestern Mutual – Chicago to Host Young Professional's Workshop

Lunch and Learn event will provide critical job search skills to land an internship or first post-graduate career opportunity.
 
 
Workshop to be held on July 18
Workshop to be held on July 18
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jeannie Andresen
* Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
* Job Search Skills

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- College students looking for a way to open doors, ace an interview, and get the offer will want to consider attending Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's Young Professional's Development Workshop on Tuesday, July 18th from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.  The Lunch and Learn event at the financial planning firm's downtown Chicago office will teach students critical job search skills to help land an internship or first post-graduate career opportunity.

Led by Jeannie Andresen, Director of Internship Development, and her team of Campus Recruiters, this interactive session will help students build a resume that makes an impact, provide helpful tips on navigating the interview, and learn how to make a favorable impression before, during and after the recruiting process.

It will also be a great chance for students to network with the internship leadership team of the Chicago office and have their recruiting questions answered.

This event is open to all college students free of charge but reservations are required. RSVP online at http://chicago.nm.com/Event.v83531.htm by Thursday, July 13th.

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago is located at 1 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600 in downtown Chicago.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/) has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.


Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Source:Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
Email:***@corpcommstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Jeannie Andresen, Northwestern Mutual - Chicago, Job Search Skills
Industry:Education
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share