Drive to the Finish: Peerless-AV® Makes a Pit Stop at InfoComm 2017
AV innovator showcases new kiosks, vertical lift carts, mounts, outdoor TVs, and more at Booth #901
At the show, Peerless-AV is celebrating its recognition as the Official Outdoor Display Provider of the Daytona International Speedway, the largest deployment of outdoor displays in North America, with the Pit Stop Challenge. An exciting race to the finish, attendees will compete against one another to do their best "Pit Crew" impressions and change a tire on a model racing car. The "Pit Crew" member with the fastest time overall will win a Daytona 500 Prize Package*.
Attendees visiting Peerless-AV's booth will have the opportunity to see the following products on display:
Kiosks
Peerless-AV's new line of stylish, fully assembled, and ready-to-ship indoor portrait kiosks offer easy installation and maintenance, whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans for optimal internal temperature, and an internal tray for the organization of media players and cables for a clean aesthetic. Integrators can ensure customers attain the interactive experience they crave with these sleek, elegant, and customizable kiosks.
Mounting Solutions
Featuring a quick and easy pop-out mechanism, the modular design of the SmartMount® Pop-Out LED Wall Mount for Direct View LED Displays (DS-LEDP) enables custom installs for specific configurations. The mount offers a slim, space-saving design and trouble-free installation thanks to an easy hang wall plate and micro-adjustments. Further, scissor arms behind the mount provide mount articulation without the risk of damage to the display.
Peerless-AV's new SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount with Quick Release (DS-VW775-QR)
Outdoor Displays
The new UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV is an all-season solution for outdoor entertainment, both residentially and commercially. The outdoor TV is all weather rated, maintenance-
Carts
Ideal for corporate and education settings, Peerless-AV's new ADA-Compliant Vertical Lift Carts (SR584VL2, SR584VL3) quickly adjust the height of interactive displays with the simple touch of a finger. In lieu of purchasing multiple displays for multiple rooms,the UL-rated carts create a mobile solution that can be used in numerous rooms upon need, saving time and money. The cart uses 4" lockable casters, corner bumpers to prevent damage to walls and doors, integrated handles to help maneuver the cart, and an extension cord wrap for fast deployment.
Speaking Sessions
· On Thursday, June 15th at 10:30 a.m., Peerless-AV's Vice President of Sales, North America and APAC, Brian McClimans, and Lisa Cohen of FourWinds will host the InfoComm University Seminar (Room W304H) on Digital Signage in Corporate Settings: How a Visual Communications Strategy Makes all the Difference.
· On Thursday, June 15th at 1:30 p.m., Brian McClimans and Rodney Ward of Daytona International Speedway, will host the InfoComm Center Stage Presentation (Booth #3461) on The Race to Engage - How Daytona's Upgrade is Driving Returns for Fans and Brand Partners.
*The Pit Stop Challenge
The "Pit Crew" member with the fastest time overall across June 14th and 15th, will win a Daytona 500 Prize Package consisting of two VIP tickets to the 2018 Daytona 500, a three-night hotel stay, airline gift card, and $250 spending money. The fastest "Pit Crew" member of the day for June 14th and 15th will each receive a premium Matt Kenseth chronograph watch. Extending the racing theme throughout Peerless-AV's booth, attendees will also be encouraged to participate in booth tours for the chance to win one of two additional Daytona 500 Prize Packages.
To see Peerless-AV's full showcase of outdoor displays, mounts, kiosks, carts, and more, visit InfoComm Booth #901. For media appointments at InfoComm, please contact Beth Gard at bethg@lotus823.com (mailto:bethg@
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
