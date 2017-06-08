Renesas microprocessor (MPU) powered (SOM) based on Renesas' RZ/G1H

Renesas' RZ/G1H MPU is an heterogeneous Octa core that integrate Quad core ARM® Cortex®-A15 processor operating at 1.4GHz and Quad core ARM® Cortex®-A7 processor operating at 780MHz.

-- iWave is pleased to announce its fourth Renesas microprocessor (MPU) powered System-On-Module (SOM) based on Renesas' RZ/G1H Group of MPUs. The RZ/G1H SOM is Qseven R2.0 compatible industrial grade module. This module supports 2GB DDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC Flash and 2MB SPI NOR Flash with expandable options. The module integrates Gigabit Ethernet PHY, 10/100 Ethernet PHY, SD interface, USB HUB, HDMI transmitter and provided with the Linux BSP support.Renesas' RZ/G1H MPU is an heterogeneous Octa core that integrate Quad core ARM® Cortex®-A15 processor operating at 1.4GHz and Quad core ARM® Cortex®-A7 processor operating at 780MHz. The RZ/G1H MPU includes rich set of high performance built-in memory and peripheral controllers such as 64bit DDR3 @ DDR3-1600 speed, 100/1000 Ethernet, USB3.0, PCI express 2.0 and SATA 3.1, LVDS and SD interface etc.The MPU also includes PowerVR® G6400 3D graphics @ 520MHz from Imagination Technologies Limited and has built-in dual channel full HD encode & decode multimedia codecs. The MPU also supports four channel video input and 3 channels video display output ports. This makes the RZ/G1H MPU an ideal choice for graphic rich video centric multimedia applications.The high performance RZ/G1H MPU based SOM brings new opportunities for developing variety of multimedia centric applications such as Vision, Video analytics, Entertainment, Digital signage, Real time image recognition, Video surveillance, Network Camera, Advanced HMI, Office equipment and Smart terminals etc."iWave systems is focusing on developing next generation high performance system on module solutions for growing graphic and multimedia rich applications. The Renesas latest RZ/G1H MPU provides powerful MIPS performance together with built in graphic and hardware video Codecs. This makes it ideal choice for iWave to adapt RZ/G1H MPU for video & graphic intensive applications"says Abdullah Khan, President, iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd. India"Renesas is pleased to work with iWave, a widely known globally-proven module vendor with rich and extensive product portfolio. We are confident that with the new module jointly developed based on the Renesas' latest high functional and powerful computing capable high-end RZ/G1 MPU, we can provide state-of-the-art module solutions to customers who develop Linux applications"says Ichiro Tomioka, Vice President, ICT & Office Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation.(Remarks) ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries)in the EU and in other countries. PowerVR is a registered trademark of Imagination technologies Limited (or its subsidiaries)in the EU and in other countries. All registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.