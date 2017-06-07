News By Tag
Reading Republican Committee Attends U.S. Senate Candidate Reception
Members of the Reading, MA Republican Town Committee attended an event for Geoff Diehl Candidate for U.S. Senate Reception
Geoff addressed the attendees at the Reception and shared his political goals for continued transparency and accountability for every tax dollar spent in MA. He emphasized that taxpayers want and deserve to have legislators held accountable for spending and taxation practices. During his tenure as a State Representative, he led a grassroots team to repeal the automatic gas tax hikes which successfully saved the taxpayers of MA over 2 billion dollars. Following the repeal of the gas tax hikes, he also learned of an impending 75% pay raise increase for legislators. Once again, Representative Diehl took the initiative to stop these unnecessary pay raises. After listening to his accomplishments at the State House and learning of his vision as a future U.S. Senator from MA, Representative Geoff Diehl received a resounding standing ovation from the attendees, who were fully confident that "Geoff Diehl is the Real Deal," because he will work to provide relief for taxpayers, increase jobs, fight for additional local aid for cities and towns, and hold government to the highest standards of transparency and fiscal responsibility.
