Reading Republican Committee Attends U.S. Senate Candidate Reception

Members of the Reading, MA Republican Town Committee attended an event for Geoff Diehl Candidate for U.S. Senate Reception

Eileen Litterio

Eileen Litterio

-- Recently, an overflow crowd of supporters and Republican Town Committee members from Stoneham, Reading, North Reading, Lynnfield, and Winchester attended an enthusiastic Reception that was held at Montvale Plaza in Stoneham to support Geoff Diehl's candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2018. Geoff possesses impressive credentials in both the private and public sectors. Representative Diehl has served the citizens of MA for the past six years as a State Representative of the 7th Plymouth District and was inaugurated in 2011 to the 187th Great and General Court of MA. Honesty, hard-work, and education constitute the values that he learned as a young man and propelled him to receive the rank of Eagle Scout by the age of 16, graduate with a double major from Lehigh University, and begin his career as an Account Executive. The values he acquired early in life prepared him for the years he would dedicate in service to his constituents and all the citizens of Massachusetts.Geoff addressed the attendees at the Reception and shared his political goals for continued transparency and accountability for every tax dollar spent in MA. He emphasized that taxpayers want and deserve to have legislators held accountable for spending and taxation practices. During his tenure as a State Representative, he led a grassroots team to repeal the automatic gas tax hikes which successfully saved the taxpayers of MA over 2 billion dollars. Following the repeal of the gas tax hikes, he also learned of an impending 75% pay raise increase for legislators. Once again, Representative Diehl took the initiative to stop these unnecessary pay raises. After listening to his accomplishments at the State House and learning of his vision as a future U.S. Senator from MA, Representative Geoff Diehl received a resounding standing ovation from the attendees, who were fully confident that "Geoff Diehl is the Real Deal," because he will work to provide relief for taxpayers, increase jobs, fight for additional local aid for cities and towns, and hold government to the highest standards of transparency and fiscal responsibility.