 
News By Tag
* Concussions
* Concussion Protocol
* Chiropractic Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali collaborated on CTE prevention and Concussion Protocol

Chirocarolina Charlotte doctor collaborates on concussion protocol and CTE Prevention and is published in the Journal of Spine and Neurosurgery in the Fall.
 
 
Dr Ali
Dr Ali
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Concussions
* Concussion Protocol
* Chiropractic Care

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- ChiroCarolina® is proud to announce that Dr.Ferzaan A.Ali has collaborated in research with Boston Cervical Spine Society & University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School on Concussion Conservative Management Protocol, and the prevention of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Dr.Ali's research was highlighted this year at Columbia Medical School's Annual Spring Research Symposium and will be published in Journal of Spine and Neurosurgery in the Fall of 2017.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in athletes (and others) with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions as well as asymptomatic subconcussive hits to the head. CTE has been known to affect boxers since the 1920s. However, recent reports have been published of neuropathologically confirmed CTE in retired professional football players and other athletes who have a history of repetitive brain trauma. This trauma triggers progressive degeneration of the brain tissue, including the build-up of an abnormal protein called tau.  These changes in the brain can begin months, years, or even decades after the last brain trauma or end of active athletic involvement.  The brain degeneration is associated with memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, and, eventually, progressive dementia.

ChiroCarolina®, one of Charlotte's top chiropractors, provides chiropractic care to patients all over the southeast. Founded in Charlotte, N.C. ChiroCarolina® is also the preferred chiropractic provider for Fed Ex, American Airlines, United Airlines, Target and Walmart. For more information, contact http://www.ChirocarolinaCharlotte.com

Contact
Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali
***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
End
Source:Chirocarolina
Email:***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCD Consulting Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share