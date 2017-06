Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali collaborated on CTE prevention and Concussion Protocol

Chirocarolina Charlotte doctor collaborates on concussion protocol and CTE Prevention and is published in the Journal of Spine and Neurosurgery in the Fall.

Dr Ali

Contact

Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali

***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali

End

-- ChiroCarolina®is proud to announce that Dr.Ferzaan A.Ali has collaborated in research with Boston Cervical Spine Society & University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School on Concussion Conservative Management Protocol, and the prevention of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Dr.Ali's research was highlighted this year at Columbia Medical School's Annual Spring Research Symposium and will be published in Journal of Spine and Neurosurgery in the Fall of 2017.Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in athletes (and others) with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions as well as asymptomatic subconcussive hits to the head. CTE has been known to affect boxers since the 1920s. However, recent reports have been published of neuropathologically confirmed CTE in retired professional football players and other athletes who have a history of repetitive brain trauma. This trauma triggers progressive degeneration of the brain tissue, including the build-up of an abnormal protein called tau. These changes in the brain can begin months, years, or even decades after the last brain trauma or end of active athletic involvement. The brain degeneration is associated with memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, and, eventually, progressive dementia.ChiroCarolina®, one of Charlotte's top chiropractors, provides chiropractic care to patients all over the southeast. Founded in Charlotte, N.C. ChiroCarolina®is also the preferred chiropractic provider for Fed Ex, American Airlines, United Airlines, Target and Walmart. For more information, contact http://www.ChirocarolinaCharlotte.com