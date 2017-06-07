News By Tag
Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed screening announced
Mark Ridley is an actor, writer and director living in Los Angeles. His credits include Bluest Moon, co-starred in David's Reverie which screened at the Pan African American Film Festival and What Men Want, a web series in which he also co-stars. Mark is also directing web series, We are Thespians. Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed is Ridley's directorial debut with respect to feature films and many more are expected. The screening is hosted by Taja Simpson, highly respected actor who's credits include The Preacher's Son, Intercept, BET's Tales with Irv Gotti, and Tyler Perry's Boo 2, A Madea Halloween.
Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed will be shown on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the Los Angeles Film School, 6363 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, California. The red carpet begins at 6pm. For tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
