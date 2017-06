Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed screening announced

Stolen Breath.. The Truth Revealed

Media Contact

Dayna Williams-Hunter

(818-794-9832)

***@deewillhunt.com Dayna Williams-Hunter(818-794-9832)

End

-- Hollywood, CA- Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed will be shown on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the Los Angeles Film School, 6363 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, California. The red carpet begins at 6pm.This film tackles many issues that quietly plague many families. The film is about a father, Robert Davis (Mark Ridley) living in the suburbs of Los Angeles with his wife of eighteen years Yolanda Davis (Rhonda Morman) and two sons. Their life becomes complicated as they come to grips with the death of their son Ronnie Davis (Jerrel O'Neal). Robert Davis is unaware that the death of their son may have been CAUSED by his wife. He goes about without hearing or seeing signs that something is amidst. Eventually he discovers the truth of why his son died. Additionally he begins to see that others close to him may have also been involved. Will he forgive them, or will he seek revenge. . Written and directed by Mark Ridley, this film will have the viewers on the edge of their seats.Mark Ridley is an actor, writer and director living in Los Angeles. His credits include Bluest Moon, co-starred in David's Reverie which screened at the Pan African American Film Festival and What Men Want, a web series in which he also co-stars. Mark is also directing web series, We are Thespians. Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed is Ridley's directorial debut with respect to feature films and many more are expected. The screening is hosted by Taja Simpson, highly respected actor who's credits include The Preacher's Son, Intercept, BET's Tales with Irv Gotti, and Tyler Perry's Boo 2, A Madea Halloween.Stolen Breath, The Truth Revealed will be shown on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the Los Angeles Film School, 6363 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, California. The red carpet begins at 6pm. For tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/stolen-breaththe- truth-revea... or email totalexposepr@ gmail.com