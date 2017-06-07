News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Books by Villegas: Alcoholism and Addiction - A Secular Ten-Step Program
Writer Robert Villegas has released a book entitled Alcoholism and Addiction – A Secular Ten-Step Program.
The ideas and principles presented in this book can help any person struggling with several forms of addiction. As one psychiatrist has written: "I … have found (this book) to be incredibly helpful in working with young adult patients, as well as adults of all ages. All seem to have benefited. I think it goes beyond the classic addictions (drugs and alcohol) to all sorts of addictions (e.g. sex, social media, gambling, constant social interaction, etc.) that give momentary pleasure to cover or totally avoid pain and its actual causes. I find particularly helpful the challenge to readers to think for themselves (which is rarely done in this day and age); to identify contradictions in values or ostensible values; to take full responsibility for one's actions and inactions; to define life purposes and goals; and to realize the importance of reality thinking (also, in my experience, greatly ignored). Overall I think it is a helpful book for those who suffer from addictions and those who do not -- particularly in the realm of building a complete sense of self."
You can order Alcoholism and Addiction – A Secular Ten-Step Program on Amazon at http://amzn.to/
Other books include
The Secular Ten-Step Program Workbook http://amzn.to/
The World's First Drunk: With Counselor's Talking http://amzn.to/
The World's First Drunk – Patient Version http://amzn.to/
Robert Villegas is an Indiana Author specializing in fiction, romance, theater and philosophy. He was born in South Texas (Weslaco) but raised in Indiana. He is Hispanic-American but American in every sense of the word. He has spent a lifetime in the business world as a UPS executive and also worked in locations all over the United States and Europe. He is an Army veteran who served in Korea as a telecommunications specialist serving in the 7th Infantry Division in Camp Casey, Korea. He was educated in Indiana and earned a Degree through the University of the State of NY (Albany) via an external degree program. He is divorced with three grown children and three grandchildren.
Contact
Robert Villegas
1-317-881-3826
Contact
Robert Villegas
***@documentservicesinternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse