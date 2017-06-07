 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


New Books by Villegas: Alcoholism and Addiction - A Secular Ten-Step Program

Writer Robert Villegas has released a book entitled Alcoholism and Addiction – A Secular Ten-Step Program.
 
 
GREENWOOD, Ind. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This book is written for anyone mired in the cycle of alcoholism and addiction. It is written from the perspective of the writer who is a layman. It is the secular answer to the religious AA 12-Step program that offers practical "reality-based" steps that directly affect the individual.

The ideas and principles presented in this book can help any person struggling with several forms of addiction. As one psychiatrist has written: "I … have found (this book) to be incredibly helpful in working with young adult patients, as well as adults of all ages. All seem to have benefited. I think it goes beyond the classic addictions (drugs and alcohol) to all sorts of addictions (e.g. sex, social media, gambling, constant social interaction, etc.) that give momentary pleasure to cover or totally avoid pain and its actual causes. I find particularly helpful the challenge to readers to think for themselves (which is rarely done in this day and age); to identify contradictions in values or ostensible values; to take full responsibility for one's actions and inactions; to define life purposes and goals; and to realize the importance of reality thinking (also, in my experience, greatly ignored). Overall I think it is a helpful book for those who suffer from addictions and those who do not -- particularly in the realm of building a complete sense of self."

You can order Alcoholism and Addiction – A Secular Ten-Step Program on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2q8eQsB

Other books include

The Secular Ten-Step Program Workbook http://amzn.to/2pGRx5v

The World's First Drunk: With Counselor's Talking http://amzn.to/2r6pCRA

The World's First Drunk – Patient Version http://amzn.to/2r0EBfr

Robert Villegas is an Indiana Author specializing in fiction, romance, theater and philosophy. He was born in South Texas (Weslaco) but raised in Indiana. He is Hispanic-American but American in every sense of the word. He has spent a lifetime in the business world as a UPS executive and also worked in locations all over the United States and Europe. He is an Army veteran who served in Korea as a telecommunications specialist serving in the 7th Infantry Division in Camp Casey, Korea. He was educated in Indiana and earned a Degree through the University of the State of NY (Albany) via an external degree program. He is divorced with three grown children and three grandchildren.

Contact

Robert Villegas

1-317-881-3826

End
Source:Robert Villegas
Email:***@documentservicesinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Alcoholism, Addiction, Robert Villegas
Industry:Health
Location:greenwood - Indiana - United States
