Expert LA Book Publicists Give One Week Free PR Advice To First 10 New Authors That Contact Our Firm

The Barrett Company loves books...we want to give new authors an introduction to book publicity and marketing as nearly 3,000 new books hit the market daily. Our Free PR advice offer is limited to the first 10 authors that contact us through Sept.7
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Award winning book publicist, Charlie Barrett of The Barrett Company LLC(www.thebarrettco.com), is offering first-time, newly self-published authors complimentary, free publicity services for one week as a way to introduce the first 10 U.S. and international writers that contact us. This free program opens the door to book promotion and author awareness/name branding to the literary world and global medias.  This one week  no charge PR program at TBC is valid through September 7, 2017.

"I am a writer myself, said TBC head Charlie Barrett.  "Many new authors coming into the marketplace for the first time can be intimidated, lost and confused on where to start. We take careful care and give close personal attention to our writers, showing them how to do radio and TV interviews,navigate the waters of social media, create a press release and set-up speaking engagements or book signings," said Mr. Barrett.
"Once our one-week free program at The Barrett Company is concluded with a self-published author, he or she is under no obligation to sign on as a new client," Mr. Barrett emphasized. "I am a writer myself...and enjoy helping and working with others."

The Barrett Company, established in 1991 (www.thebarrettco.com) has served such New York publishers as Penguin Books, Simon & Schuster and Scribners; Friesen Press in Canada as well as best seller, self-published authors John Locke (Mr. Locke was the first self-published author to sell 1 million books on Kindle) and award winner author Charles Rosenberg (Death on a High Floor). TBC has worked with many, many other writers in both non- fiction and fiction worlds, including writer Boston Teran and his book, By Your Deeds. http://bostonteran.com/

The Barrett Company LLC also serves the Hollywood creative community with its established motion picture and television PR practice. Firm has served such clients in this area as NBC, 20th Fox Fim Corp, Fox Network/ FX, Paramount studios, CBS, Netflix, AMC TV, Bravo TV, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, among others.

"With some select authors," said Mr. Barrett, "we have been able to give their books entree to well known producers at the Hollywood film studios and programmers at television networks for an 'option' or full-buy acquisition for large or small screen adaptations."

For more information on The Barrett Company LLC see our web site URL above in this document and also visit our partner firm in Los Angeles at www.hollywoodbookpublicity.com

Contact
Charles Barrett
310-471-5764
***@thebarrettco.com
End
Source:The Barrett Company LLC
Email:***@thebarrettco.com Email Verified
