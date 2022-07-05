New Book From Brazil Shows How To Overcome Financial, Social And Economic Challenges

Brazilian Author J. Edson Lira Pens Remarkable Book to Improve Accuracy of Elections

--Says the book's author, "Electors run democratic systems without any assessorship;and generally, incurs in huge losses; mostly without even noticing that. This book provides ASSESSORSHIP TO ELECTORS IN ANY DEMOCRACY AROUND THE WORLD. This book presents a simple, unique, referenced and objective way to perceive reality, which exposes where voters are losing big (money, opportunities, etc.) for themselves, their families, relatives, friends, and fellow compatriots. Read this book and you can make better decisions on election day."This book was developed to help one to understand and overcome financial, social and economic problems. This new math in the book shows how take the control back. This book`s focus is, a new philosophy developed by the author known as "Democratic Game and System Objective Theory" coupled with a new mathematic called Lirian Mathematics. This book tells in simple words an entirely new math, and how to understand our "reality environment". It was written with a lot of dedication and faith that it will help many people around the world to deal with their social and economic challenges.About author J. Edson LiraAt the age of 18, author Mr. Lira was approved to be a student at the School of Air Force Specialists in Brazil (Escola de Especialistas da Aeronáutica do Brasil). In June 1971, the author was promoted to be Flight Controller Operator; and worked as Approach, and Tower Flight Controller at important cities inside Brazil: Porto Alegre (Salgado Filho), São Luis (renamed to Marechal Cunha Salgado), Fortaleza (Pinto Martins) and Recife (Guararapes). In July 1980, while serving on Fortaleza Air Force Base, the author graduated, as Civil Engineer at the Technology Center of the Federal University of Ceará (Centro de Tecnologia da Universidade Federal do Ceará).In April 1982 the author left the Brazilian Air Force and (after being approved on a contest) started working as Establishment Tax Auditor in the State of Pernambuco (Auditor Fiscal de Estabelecimentos no Estado de Pernambuco). The author retired from that position on January 1999 by his own request. Then, at first the author decided to operate on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BOVESPA). But, at the end of 2003 the author decided to run for City Council in Recife. Throughout that process, the Proper Rule System concept was discovered, and that study became what is now called the Objective Democracy Theory Project, which is under its way until this date.Author: J. Edson LiraPublisher: Ewings Publishing; 2ed. Edition (July 5, 2022)Language: EnglishPaperback: 284 pagesISBN-13: 979-8886401752Book available for purchase at:www.amazon.com/bookswww.barnesandnoble.comwww.theewingspublishing.com