News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
New Book From Brazil Shows How To Overcome Financial, Social And Economic Challenges
Brazilian Author J. Edson Lira Pens Remarkable Book to Improve Accuracy of Elections
By: J. Edson Lira
This book was developed to help one to understand and overcome financial, social and economic problems. This new math in the book shows how take the control back. This book`s focus is, a new philosophy developed by the author known as "Democratic Game and System Objective Theory" coupled with a new mathematic called Lirian Mathematics. This book tells in simple words an entirely new math, and how to understand our "reality environment"
About author J. Edson Lira
At the age of 18, author Mr. Lira was approved to be a student at the School of Air Force Specialists in Brazil (Escola de Especialistas da Aeronáutica do Brasil). In June 1971, the author was promoted to be Flight Controller Operator; and worked as Approach, and Tower Flight Controller at important cities inside Brazil: Porto Alegre (Salgado Filho), São Luis (renamed to Marechal Cunha Salgado), Fortaleza (Pinto Martins) and Recife (Guararapes)
In April 1982 the author left the Brazilian Air Force and (after being approved on a contest) started working as Establishment Tax Auditor in the State of Pernambuco (Auditor Fiscal de Estabelecimentos no Estado de Pernambuco). The author retired from that position on January 1999 by his own request. Then, at first the author decided to operate on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BOVESPA). But, at the end of 2003 the author decided to run for City Council in Recife. Throughout that process, the Proper Rule System concept was discovered, and that study became what is now called the Objective Democracy Theory Project, which is under its way until this date.
How To Think and Realize Objectives Under Any Proper Rule Environment
Author: J. Edson Lira
Publisher: Ewings Publishing; 2nd ed. Edition (July 5, 2022)
Language: English
Paperback: 284 pages
ISBN-13: 979-8886401752
Book available for purchase at:
www.amazon.com/
www.barnesandnoble.com
www.theewingspublishing.com
Contact
The Barrett Company LLC
***@thebarrettco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse