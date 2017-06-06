News By Tag
Senior Edge Legal Featured on "Moving America Forward" Hosted by William Shatner
The "Moving America Forward" series will air on national television, an interview with "Super Attorney" Susan M. Graham, President of Senior Edge Legal.
Nobody does it better than attorney Susan M. Graham, a leading authority on estate planning and elder law. A widely acclaimed speaker and seminar leader in the field of estate planning Ms. Graham shared her unique approach with Mr. Shatner and Mr. Llewelyn on how she helps her clients develop clear, actionable estate plans that address their concerns about losing assets, family conflict, being a burden and losing their independence as they age. Her journey into estate planning stems from personal experience, witnessing the profound challenges faced by loved ones left without a plan. Determined to spare others emotional upheaval and potentially dire financial ramifications, she opened her law practice in 1977 in Boise, Idaho. Since then, she has established personal relationships with thousands of clients in an effort to optimize their estate planning and elder law requirements, including trusts, trust administration, wills, living wills, Medicaid planning and VA benefits.
In addition, Ms. Graham is co-founder and past president of The American Association of Trust, Estate and Elder Law Attorneys (AATEELA) and Treasure Valley Estate Planning Council (TVEPC). She is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and other attorneys have designated her as a "Super Lawyer" in Idaho – the top 5% in her field – for 7 of the last 8 years.
Ms. Graham, was chosen to receive the prestigious "Moving America Forward" for going above and beyond to help her clients. For over 30 years, she has prepared more than 4,000 estate plans for Idaho families and provided them and their loved ones the certainty and protection they deserve.
The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about Senior Edge Legal, please visit www.senioredgelegal.com.
