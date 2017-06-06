 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Senior Edge Legal Featured on "Moving America Forward" Hosted by William Shatner

The "Moving America Forward" series will air on national television, an interview with "Super Attorney" Susan M. Graham, President of Senior Edge Legal.
 
 
Doug Llewelyn & Susan Graham on the MAF set.
Doug Llewelyn & Susan Graham on the MAF set.
 
BOISE, Idaho - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Moving America Forward a national television series which celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs across America will air a very important episode on Estate Planning, Sunday June 18th, on Biz TV at 11:15 am. The show is hosted by William Shatner, an Entrepreneur himself, and is anchored by Doug Llewelyn.

Nobody does it better than attorney Susan M. Graham, a leading authority on estate planning and elder law. A widely acclaimed speaker and seminar leader in the field of estate planning Ms. Graham shared her unique approach with Mr. Shatner and Mr. Llewelyn on how she helps her clients develop clear, actionable estate plans that address their concerns about losing assets, family conflict, being a burden and losing their independence as they age. Her journey into estate planning stems from personal experience, witnessing the profound challenges faced by loved ones left without a plan. Determined to spare others emotional upheaval and potentially dire financial ramifications, she opened her law practice in 1977 in Boise, Idaho. Since then, she has established personal relationships with thousands of clients in an effort to optimize their estate planning and elder law requirements, including trusts, trust administration, wills, living wills, Medicaid planning and VA benefits.

In addition, Ms. Graham is co-founder and past president of The American Association of Trust, Estate and Elder Law Attorneys (AATEELA) and Treasure Valley Estate Planning Council (TVEPC).  She is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and other attorneys have designated her as a "Super Lawyer" in Idaho – the top 5% in her field – for 7 of the last 8 years.

Ms. Graham, was chosen to receive the prestigious "Moving America Forward" for going above and beyond to help her clients. For over 30 years, she has prepared more than 4,000 estate plans for Idaho families and provided them and their loved ones the certainty and protection they deserve.

The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about Senior Edge Legal, please visit www.senioredgelegal.com.

Contact
Mary Thomas (Media Department)
MAF Productions Inc.
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Source:Senior Edge Legal
Email:***@movingamericaforwad.tv
Tags:Senior Edge Legal, Susan M. Graham, Moving America Forward
Industry:Finance
Location:Boise - Idaho - United States
Subject:Awards
Click to Share