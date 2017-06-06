News By Tag
The NFL Is Treating Colin Kaepernick Unfairly
Kaepernick and all football fans of conscience should engage in protest against this unjust action. A statement by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
The NFL has been an industry leader in some important ways relative to race relations. It has long welcomed African American players into the league and on teams. It has slowly, but surely, broadened job opportunities for African Americans along the sidelines as coaches and in front offices. While it still lacks African Americans ownership, it did creatively insist that ownership and management interview at least three potential candidates, including at least one minority, for all Head Coaching vacancies.
Therefore it appears unseemly that a recent NFL star quarterback, with 72 touchdowns, who led a team to the Super Bowl, at the age of 29, is being "whiteballed"
Kaepernick and all football fans of conscience should engage in protest against this unjust action.
Ability is one thing. Race is another. NFL teams are not even interviewing him much less putting him through drills or giving him a tryout! New York Giants Owner John Mara stated their team would not consider signing Mr. Kaepernick because "some fans" said they would never come to another game if they did. This seems especially ironic since the Giants signed kicker Josh Brown to a new contract after he was arrested for domestic violence and kept him on the team last year even after being suspended for domestic violence. Mr. Kaepernick has been a model player who has not done anything illegal! There seems to be a double standard in this picture.
In fact, over the past year, Mr. Kaepernick has donated 60 tons of food to Somalia, $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, $10,000 per month to Civil Rights Advocacy that supports Law Enforcement Community Programs, $1 Million to BlackLivesMatter, created and funded "Know Your Rights" camps for disenfranchised urban youth, and personally distributed suits and dress apparel outside parole offices to individuals looking to improve their lives. Yet it appears his character and actions are possibly in question as teams have so far been reluctant to even consider hiring him.
Those who would question his decision to kneel during the National Anthem last season should consider the following: 1) he was able to do so because of the very freedoms that the flag represents; 2) his actions in no way harmed another human being; 3) he has donated multi-thousands of dollars to support police and military programs; 4) his silent protest raised awareness of ongoing challenges in our world that are now being discussed in productive ways to help strengthen racial and civic relations; and 5) because he was able to help ignite this important conversation last season, he will no longer kneel during the anthem this season.
It is our sincere hope that Mr. Kaepernick is able to continue his NFL career, but until he is given a fair and equitable chance to prove his ability and qualifications, we will continue to protest his exclusion, including at NFL games during the 2017 season. Visit us at: http://www.rainbowpush.org/
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.
