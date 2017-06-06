News By Tag
Avoid Injury Wearing High Heels By Packing Fold Up Shoes In A Bag
3 Million Women Injured by their High Heels says report. More than 3 million women have had to seek medical attention for injuries caused by their high heels, a study revealed
Now in 2017 there's an essential back up plan that every woman should remember - the invention of the fold up shoes in a bag. These foldable ballerina pumps fit snugly in any handbag and are an absolute boon after a girl's night out, weekend away or a party celebration.
After Party Pumps manufacture fold up shoes in a range of colours and styles, from animal print to plain sequin, new for 2017 is the range of White Wedding foldable shoes in a bag, with an ongoing discounted offer for bulk buying multiple shoes at once.
Avoid Hospital Admission
In excess of 3 million women have received medical attention or even been admitted to A&E because of their passion for killer heels, a UK study revealed in 2010.
UK Newspaper company The Daily Mail said at this time that one fifth of ladies have gone to such extreme lengths to wear high fashion shoes that resulted in a twisted ankle or torn leg tendon.
Around one third of females have fallen on their face as a result of their trendy heels, with a large number damaging their teeth and/or breaking their wrists.
Stay On Your Toes With Fold Up Flat Shoes from After Party Pumps
