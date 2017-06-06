News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Intercultural DISC™ – accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF)
Licensed practitioners earn CCE points to demonstrate their expertise
Intercultural DISC™ has gone through a rigorous process to be accredited by ICF. As of 06/06/17 ICF coaches can earn CCE points by completing the program to have the latest tool to stand out from the crowd and offer the best solution to their clients in this field.
Intercultural DISC™ is an internationally accredited framework that allows people to recognise and optimise the dynamics of a culturally diverse environment where individuals have different behaviour and communication styles due to their personality type and cultural background such as their generation, gender, profession and nationality. It has been designed for coaches, consultants and trainers to introduce the topic of cultural intelligence using the language of the most popular behavioural model, DISC. It combines the latest business data with academically validated research to address the people challenges of the 21st century pre-globalisation solutions struggle with.
Intercultural DISC™ has been developed by ICQ Consulting is a strategic leadership and management solution provider specialising in helping people and organisations leverage personal and cultural differences. Their unique portfolio of data-driven assessments and training based on the expertise of world leading experts using proprietary technology has already benefited some of the leading companies in the USA, Latin America and Europe ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 organisations.
For additional information please visit our site at http://www.icqconsulting.com
Contact
ICQ Consulting
***@icqconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse