News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ICQ Consulting welcomes MOHARA Ventures as a founding partner and technical co-founder
In today's global business environment, a company's ability to succeed is based not only on the quality of their products and services, but also on their ability to deliver them to their customers. With this investment ICQ intends to use the funds to build out the company technical infrastructure and online services platform. This expansion will allow the organization to increase to improve their ability to meet their customers' needs, and to take advantage of new global business opportunities.
MOHARA Ventures specialises in accelerating start-ups and growth businesses, and will contribute to the organization not only with seed funding, but also by acting as technical co-founders. The combination of high quality and high value offshore developer resource, coupled with on-shore interim 'Chief Technology Officer' support, designers and other strategic guidance enables them to properly invest in the future of the businesses they work with.
Ben Blomerley, MOHARA Venture Director said "We're delighted to be working with ICQ. Having worked in several different countries and cultural environments myself, I can absolutely see the need for the skills and IP that ICQ bring, and their skill-set is a natural fit with ours."
###
For further information, contact:
ICQ Consulting™ LTD
www.icqconsulting.com
info@icqconsulting.com
Csaba Toth, MA, Msc, FCMI
+44 7898 794289
Brighton, UK.
Jorge Mastrapa, Ph.D.
+513-ICQC-411 (427-2411)
Miami, USA.
Ben Blomerley
Mohara Venture Director
www.mohara.co
+44 7557 107 129
ben@mohara.co
London, UK.
Contact
Csaba Toth, MA, Msc, FCMI
***@icqconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse