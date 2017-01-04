ICQ Consulting welcomes MOHARA Ventures as a founding partner and technical co-founder

Contact

-- ICQ Consulting, a global provider of intercultural management and consulting services has secured growth funding from MOHARA Ventures, which will also includes MOHARA joining the company as technical co-founders.In today's global business environment, a company's ability to succeed is based not only on the quality of their products and services, but also on their ability to deliver them to their customers. With this investment ICQ intends to use the funds to build out the company technical infrastructure and online services platform. This expansion will allow the organization to increase to improve their ability to meet their customers' needs, and to take advantage of new global business opportunities.MOHARA Ventures specialises in accelerating start-ups and growth businesses, and will contribute to the organization not only with seed funding, but also by acting as technical co-founders. The combination of high quality and high value offshore developer resource, coupled with on-shore interim 'Chief Technology Officer' support, designers and other strategic guidance enables them to properly invest in the future of the businesses they work with.Ben Blomerley, MOHARA Venture Director said "We're delighted to be working with ICQ. Having worked in several different countries and cultural environments myself, I can absolutely see the need for the skills and IP that ICQ bring, and their skill-set is a natural fit with ours."###For further information, contact:ICQ Consulting™ LTDCsaba Toth, MA, Msc, FCMI+44 7898 794289Brighton, UK.Jorge Mastrapa, Ph.D.+513-ICQC-411 (427-2411)Miami, USA.Ben BlomerleyMohara Venture Directorwww.mohara.co+44 7557 107 129ben@mohara.coLondon, UK.