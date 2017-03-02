 
News By Tag
* Top 30
* Organizational Culture
* Diversity And Inclusion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brighton
  East Sussex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

ICQ Consulting Founder recognized as one of the 2016 Top 30 Organizational Culture Experts

 
BRIGHTON, England - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Jorge Mastrapa, PhD, a founder and Managing Partner at ICQ Consulting was recognized as one of the 2016 Top 30 Global Experts in Organizational Culture. Dr. Jorge Mastrapa is the developer or CALOMM™, the Culturally Aware leadership, organization, and management model, a globalization age framework designed to help companies assess and address the challenges of integrating a globally diverse management, employee, and customer bases.

Dr. Mastrapa is an expert researcher and practitioner in the fields of organizational culture, inclusion and diversity, strategic business operations and global leadership. For over 25 years, he has helped companies that range from multinational Fortune 500 to startups, consistently employee productivity, customer satisfaction, leadership efficiency, and company profitability. During this time, he has worked with companies such as NCR, Tech Data, Cisco Systems, UPS, IBM, ATT, Flextronics and many others in the high technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain industries.

For more information about this recognition, or for any inquiries about organizational culture, or any other of our services you can visit us at

http://www.icqconsulting.com

Contact
ICQ Consulting
***@icqconsulting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icqconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Top 30, Organizational Culture, Diversity And Inclusion
Industry:Business
Location:Brighton - East Sussex - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICQ Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share