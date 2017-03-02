ICQ Consulting Founder recognized as one of the 2016 Top 30 Organizational Culture Experts

Contact

-- Jorge Mastrapa, PhD, a founder and Managing Partner at ICQ Consulting was recognized as one of the 2016 Top 30 Global Experts in Organizational Culture. Dr. Jorge Mastrapa is the developer or CALOMM™, the Culturally Aware leadership, organization, and management model, a globalization age framework designed to help companies assess and address the challenges of integrating a globally diverse management, employee, and customer bases.Dr. Mastrapa is an expert researcher and practitioner in the fields of organizational culture, inclusion and diversity, strategic business operations and global leadership. For over 25 years, he has helped companies that range from multinational Fortune 500 to startups, consistently employee productivity, customer satisfaction, leadership efficiency, and company profitability. During this time, he has worked with companies such as NCR, Tech Data, Cisco Systems, UPS, IBM, ATT, Flextronics and many others in the high technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain industries.For more information about this recognition, or for any inquiries about organizational culture, or any other of our services you can visit us at