Keeper Goals Builds and Installs Protective Netting For the Monona Community Pool in Wisconsin
The back-up net system is designed to protect the people in the pool from balls from the sports fields. The post system is designed to meet the wind load for the area.
The custom designed back-up net system at Monona Community Pool is 100' wide and 40' high and covers the area on one side of the pool. The bottom of the net is raised to 16" above ground to allow for grass cutting. The poles are made of heavy-duty 8" schedule 40 steel pipe and are powder-coated black.
"The Monona Community Pool is a great facility and is used by many people in the Madison area all throughout the summer. We are pleased we were able to supply back-up netting for their pool," said John Moynihan, president and CEO of Keeper Goals.
Learn more about Keeper Goals back-up net systems and other athletic facility equipment by visiting http://www.keepergoals.com.
