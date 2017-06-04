Local Authors Discuss the History of Mysteries

Media Contact

-- Author Jeff Markowitz reveals the secret history of Anna Katherine Green, the nearly forgotten mother of the American mystery, as part of the History of Mystery series.Markowitz is the author of Who is Killing Doah's Deer, A Minor Case of Murder, and It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Murder, all featuring Cassie O'Malley. After penning three amateur sleuth mysteries, Markowitz decided to embrace his dark side. His most recent book the black comedy Death and White Diamonds was released by Intrigue Publishing in 2014. In 2015, Death and White Diamonds won the Lovey Award for Best Thriller and the David Award for Best Mystery.Markowitz is one of the authors from the Mystery Writers of America speaking as part of the History of Mystery series at the Library of the Chathams. They discuss the development of the mystery genre from its origins in the works of writers such as Edgar Allan Poe, early English mysteries and the Sherlock Holmes stories to American detective fiction authors such as Hammett and Chandler.Markowitz's presentation is Tuesday, June 13 at the Library of the Chathams, 214 Main St, Chatham, New Jersey at 1pm.