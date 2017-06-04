 
News By Tag
* Mysteries
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chatham
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

Local Authors Discuss the History of Mysteries

 
CHATHAM, N.J. - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Jeff Markowitz reveals the secret history of Anna Katherine Green, the nearly forgotten mother of the American mystery, as part of the History of Mystery series.

Markowitz is the author of Who is Killing Doah's Deer, A Minor Case of Murder, and It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Murder, all featuring Cassie O'Malley. After penning three amateur sleuth mysteries, Markowitz decided to embrace his dark side. His most recent book the black comedy Death and White Diamonds was released by Intrigue Publishing in 2014. In 2015, Death and White Diamonds won the Lovey Award for Best Thriller and the David Award for Best Mystery.

Markowitz is one of the authors from the Mystery Writers of America speaking as part of the History of Mystery series at the Library of the Chathams. They discuss the development of the mystery genre from its origins in the works of writers such as Edgar Allan Poe, early English mysteries and the Sherlock Holmes stories to American detective fiction authors such as Hammett and Chandler.

Markowitz's presentation is Tuesday, June 13 at the Library of the Chathams, 214 Main St, Chatham, New Jersey at 1pm.

Media Contact
Susan McBride
513-290-3376
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Intrigue Pulishing LLC
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Mysteries
Industry:Books
Location:Chatham - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intrigue Publishing, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share