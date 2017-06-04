News By Tag
SUPER 99 announces exciting offers and discounts for retail shoppers in India
The leading brand in retail shopping SUPER 99 has announced exciting offers and discounts for shoppers in India
This latest announcement will benefit shoppers who often visit a retail shop for products in different categories such as Kitchen & Dining, Health & Beauty, Toys & Games, Food & Beverage, Home accessories, Stationery, Gifts & Decor, Bathroom, Ready to Wear and much more. The new offers and discounts will be applicable across boards so that shoppers can experience the real joy of shopping.
While announcing the plan, Mr. Yusuf Javed, MD of SUPER 99, looked buoyed and termed it a "decision take to make shopping a value addition for buyers." He further added, "The scheme is launched to help shopper get the real benefits of retail shopping. It's an opportunity to reach to more people and add value to their lives."
Recently, SUPER 99 had launched its website to facilitate retail shopping and let buyers get the kind of opportunity not available the market. With offers and discounts of this great scale, the company is set to take the joy of buying through 'feel and touch' to more people across country. This step in largely in tune with its vision to add a new dimension to online shopping.
"We target those customers and markets showing greater inclination towards buying but not before choosing online and then shopping offline," added the MD of the company. The announcements are sure to draw more people to super99.in website for getting products of choices at exciting prices along with great offers in tow. With a listing of hundreds of thousands of products of daily use, the ever-expanding entity is benefit buyers a great deal for their shopping.
This decision has also come at a time when SUPER 99 is looking to make a difference in the space of retail shopping by putting buyers in a gainful position than ever before. The company wants more shoppers to visit its stores spread across the NCR region, and also to some other locations in India, and shop their way they like. With this recent announcement, the company is all set to live up to its tag of being a 'heaven for shop-hoppers and discount-hunters'.
With such exciting offers to avail, the company wants buyers to reach the nearest SUPER 99 store, choose any product from the available categories and buy with confidence. It also promises 100% satisfaction so that it remains a win-win situation for shoppers.
