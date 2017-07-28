Super99.in announces mega discounts up to 25% for Rakhi festival

Leading online retail store, SUPER 99, has announced mega discounts to customers for the upcoming Rakhi festival. The company already offers products at extremely low cost and this latest decision will surely bring another reason for buyers to smile.

The discounts however will be valid for a period starting from 01 to 07 August, 2017.Under the offer, Super 99 plans to let customers get a huge 25% off on all the products it sells across different categories. The discount can be availed at the overall price for products bought at its stores spread across the country. The step has been taken to cash in on the festival period that kick-starts from the first week of the next month. i. e. August.The latest announcement is expected to give a boost to the sales of the products across categories and segments. MR. Yusuf Javed, MD of Super 99, sounded confident of a surge in the sales and said, "We're hoping for more footfalls at our stores across India this coming festival season. We have used this tactic in the past as well which met with great success.The MD elaborated further, "This latest step will create value for customers as they can enjoy the double layer of discounts with our products. We are happy with the response to the offers & discounts and we hope to make thereally special for our customers." The decision is likely to add a value proposition to customers and help them save on shopping.The market is not surprised at this announcement as Super 99 is growing at a steady rate and is in a position to experiment. Similarly, its concept of merging together the best of online and offline shopping is a hit among those segment which is still not comfortable with the idea of online shopping. Experts are confident that the move will help the company consolidate its position in the retail space.Presently, the company has a total ofall over India and it plans to open more outlets in the coming months. Out of those, 6 are in the NCR / Delhi region alone while the rest are at different location, including Allahabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Bareilly, Indore, Mohali and Haridwar. These stores are quite popular and people flock there to enjoy heavy discounts with their products.Super 99 is a leading brand in the domain of retail shopping and each of its stores has a big selection of products from across categories. The latest round of discounts will be applicable to products in virtually all available categories such as Kitchen & Dining, Home accessories, Health & Beauty, Toys & Games, Food & Beverage, Ready to Wear, Gifts, Décor, Stationery etc.The company is hopeful of increasing its sales in the upcoming festive season and it has plans to spread the magic of feel, touch and enjoy shopping to more customers in the festive season. The offers and discounts are for those who still trust in the concept of experiencing the product before buying them.With this announcement, Super 99 plans to continue being seen as a heaven for shop-hoppers and discount-hunters. It looks to deliver value and 100% satisfaction with shopping this festival season. The company is committed to making a difference to the lives of common people by giving them convenience and price benefits and this round of offers confirms the same.The latest round of announcement is set to see more customers reach the store, browse through the available categories and then enjoy the benefits at hand. More price-sensitive buyers are set to get prices as low as one-fourth of the actual listing price.- Yusuf Javed- D-169 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 1, New Delhi 110020- +91-11-4949-5656- info@super99.in