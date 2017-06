Discover Borneo with Travel The Unknown (and save up to £800 pp)

Travel The Unknown has created three new itineraries to Borneo and has reduced prices by up to £800 per person.

Kota Kinabalu Mosque (Sabah Tourist Board)

-- At 287,000 square miles, Borneo is the third-largest island in the world, with a population of just 20,000 people. It is also home to 15,000 species of flowering plants, 641 species of mammals and birds, a rainforest estimated to be over 140,000,000 years old and one of the few remaining natural habitats for the critically endangered Orang-Utan.The two-weekitinerary provides a chance to explore the rich Bornean jungle canopy, experience pristine wilderness, witness the bat exodus in Mulu National Park and watch turtles come ashore as you relax on the serene beaches of Libaran Island. There will be a cruise along the river Kinabatangan to spot wildlife, a visit to see the endangered Orang-Utans at Sepilok and search for their wilder cousins in the Danum Valley, plus a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare Sumatran Rhinoceros in Tabin Wildlife Reserve. The holiday departs on 6 July and 6 September and now costs from £5145 pp (two sharing) –Theitinerary will immerse you in Bornean culture as you witness the marvellous bat exodus in UNESCO-listed Mulu National Park, meet remote tribes in Batang Ai, search for Borneo's abundant wildlife – the endangered Orang-Utan, the cuddly sun bear and the majestic Sumatran Rhino – by boat on the Kinabatangan, or on foot in Danum Valley. Delve into Borneo's wealth of natural sights, including the Gomantong Caves and Enselaui Waterfall. Departing 18 July, the holiday now costs from £4945 pp (two sharing) –Take the road less travelled as you journey to the country's secret corners on the 17-nighttrip. Experience the traditional way of life led by local tribal communities in the Kelabit Highlands and Batang Ai, explore Sapulot's unspoilt landscapes and discover Borneo's rich biodiversity in the protected Danum Valley, one of the world's most complex ecosystems. Spot rare, native species in the lesser-visited wildlife hotspots of Semonggah Orang-Utan Rehabilitation Centre and Tun Sakaran Marine Park. Departing 19 June and 6 September, the holiday now costs from £5945 pp (two sharing) –All prices include international flights, all ground transportation, full-board accommodation, activities as per itinerary, entrance fees and English-speaking guides.Call 020 7183 6371 ( www.traveltheunknown.com ).