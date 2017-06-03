News By Tag
Discover Borneo with Travel The Unknown (and save up to £800 pp)
Travel The Unknown has created three new itineraries to Borneo and has reduced prices by up to £800 per person.
Travel The Unknown has a choice of three itineraries to enjoy this tropical country to the max – with price reductions of £600-£800 per person…
The two-week Wildlife of Borneo itinerary provides a chance to explore the rich Bornean jungle canopy, experience pristine wilderness, witness the bat exodus in Mulu National Park and watch turtles come ashore as you relax on the serene beaches of Libaran Island. There will be a cruise along the river Kinabatangan to spot wildlife, a visit to see the endangered Orang-Utans at Sepilok and search for their wilder cousins in the Danum Valley, plus a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare Sumatran Rhinoceros in Tabin Wildlife Reserve. The holiday departs on 6 July and 6 September and now costs from £5145 pp (two sharing) – a reduction of £800 per person off the original price.
The Classical Borneo itinerary will immerse you in Bornean culture as you witness the marvellous bat exodus in UNESCO-listed Mulu National Park, meet remote tribes in Batang Ai, search for Borneo's abundant wildlife – the endangered Orang-Utan, the cuddly sun bear and the majestic Sumatran Rhino – by boat on the Kinabatangan, or on foot in Danum Valley. Delve into Borneo's wealth of natural sights, including the Gomantong Caves and Enselaui Waterfall. Departing 18 July, the holiday now costs from £4945 pp (two sharing) – a reduction of £600 per person off the original price.
Take the road less travelled as you journey to the country's secret corners on the 17-night Hidden Borneo trip. Experience the traditional way of life led by local tribal communities in the Kelabit Highlands and Batang Ai, explore Sapulot's unspoilt landscapes and discover Borneo's rich biodiversity in the protected Danum Valley, one of the world's most complex ecosystems. Spot rare, native species in the lesser-visited wildlife hotspots of Semonggah Orang-Utan Rehabilitation Centre and Tun Sakaran Marine Park. Departing 19 June and 6 September, the holiday now costs from £5945 pp (two sharing) – a reduction of £600 per person off the original price.
All prices include international flights, all ground transportation, full-board accommodation, activities as per itinerary, entrance fees and English-speaking guides.
Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com).
