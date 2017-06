ASM International & Bosco Tech Offer Complimentary Workshop for Teachers

One-Week Summer Session Provides Scientific Experiment Ideas & College Credit

Bosco Tech ASM workshop

Contact

Karen Krynen

626-940-2000

***@boscotech.edu Karen Krynen626-940-2000

End

-- A complimentary, one-week summer workshop running from August 7 to August 11 is being offered to teachers by ASM International's Materials Education Foundation and hosted by Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech). The Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) aligned session is geared primarily for middle school and high school science teachers and focuses on developing simple, low-cost experiments that can be integrated into existing lesson plans while introducing students to STEM professions. Art, math and community college instructors and student teachers also are invited, as space allows.This course offers 4 CEUs and all demonstration materials and daily lunch are included. Two optional graduate level credits are available through the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. To sign up, visit surveymonkey.com/r/8XRC7JB. Contact ASM's Administrator of Foundation Programs Jeane Deatherage at jeane.deatherage@ asminternational.org or (800) 336-5152 (extension 5533) or Jim Curiel, ASM Camp Coordinator at Bosco Tech, at (626) 940-2052 for more information."That our school can partner with ASM International to assist instructors aligns perfectly with our teaching model," said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "Equipping teachers to better share the wonders of STEM fields means that more young people will become engaged and may consider increasingly in-demand and technology-driven professions."ASM International is the world's largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists. The organization is dedicated to informing, educating, and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation around the world. For more information about the organization or the ASM Foundation, visit www.asminternational.org or www.asmfoundation.org.Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.