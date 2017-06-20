News By Tag
ASM International & Bosco Tech Offer Complimentary Workshop for Teachers
One-Week Summer Session Provides Scientific Experiment Ideas & College Credit
This course offers 4 CEUs and all demonstration materials and daily lunch are included. Two optional graduate level credits are available through the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. To sign up, visit surveymonkey.com/
"That our school can partner with ASM International to assist instructors aligns perfectly with our teaching model," said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "Equipping teachers to better share the wonders of STEM fields means that more young people will become engaged and may consider increasingly in-demand and technology-driven professions."
ASM International is the world's largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists. The organization is dedicated to informing, educating, and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation around the world. For more information about the organization or the ASM Foundation, visit www.asminternational.org or www.asmfoundation.org.
Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.
Karen Krynen
626-940-2000
***@boscotech.edu
