 
News By Tag
* Asm
* Bosco Tech
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* SAN GABRIEL
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

ASM International & Bosco Tech Offer Complimentary Workshop for Teachers

One-Week Summer Session Provides Scientific Experiment Ideas & College Credit
 
 
Bosco Tech ASM workshop
Bosco Tech ASM workshop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Asm
Bosco Tech
Stem

Industry:
Education

Location:
SAN GABRIEL - California - US

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A complimentary, one-week summer workshop running from August 7 to August 11 is being offered to teachers by ASM International's Materials Education Foundation and hosted by Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech). The Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) aligned session is geared primarily for middle school and high school science teachers and focuses on developing simple, low-cost experiments that can be integrated into existing lesson plans while introducing students to STEM professions. Art, math and community college instructors and student teachers also are invited, as space allows.

This course offers 4 CEUs and all demonstration materials and daily lunch are included. Two optional graduate level credits are available through the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. To sign up, visit surveymonkey.com/r/8XRC7JB. Contact ASM's Administrator of Foundation Programs Jeane Deatherage at jeane.deatherage@asminternational.org or (800) 336-5152 (extension 5533) or Jim Curiel, ASM Camp Coordinator at Bosco Tech, at (626) 940-2052 for more information.

"That our school can partner with ASM International to assist instructors aligns perfectly with our teaching model," said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "Equipping teachers to better share the wonders of STEM fields means that more young people will become engaged and may consider increasingly in-demand and technology-driven professions."

ASM International is the world's largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists. The organization is dedicated to informing, educating, and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation around the world. For more information about the organization or the ASM Foundation, visit www.asminternational.org or www.asmfoundation.org.

Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

Contact
Karen Krynen
626-940-2000
***@boscotech.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@boscotech.edu Email Verified
Tags:Asm, Bosco Tech, Stem
Industry:Education
Location:SAN GABRIEL - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Don Bosco Technical Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share