Chamberlain Hrdlicka Enhances Firm and Individual Chambers Rankings
Firm and eight attorneys ranked on state and national levels in tax, tax controversy, tax fraud, labor & employment and immigration categories
The firm improved in the Tax Controversy category, ranking in Band 3, placing Chamberlain Hrdlicka among top eleven US tax controversy firms.
The firm added a new ranking, with its Tax practice in Pennsylvania named Recognized Practitioner. In total, eight attorneys from the firm's Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia offices achieved individual state and national rankings in the areas of tax, tax controversy, tax fraud, labor and employment, and immigration. The firm was also the finalist of Chamber USA Awards 2017 in the Tax category.
"It is immensely gratifying to see our attorneys repeatedly honored for their professional accomplishments and the outstanding service they provide to our clients," said Wayne Risoli, managing partner, Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "The continued and improved ranking by Chambers & Partners demonstrates the deep knowledge our firm has in complex civil and criminal tax matters and other areas of law, allowing us to provide the highest level of service and the personal attention to our clients."
Several recognized attorneys received Chambers' top honors. For the sixth consecutive year David D. Aughtry, a shareholder in the Atlanta office, was named a Star Individual. Larry Campagna, a shareholder at Chamberlain Hrdlicka's Houston office, was ranked as a top tier attorney in Tax Fraud and Tax, while Peter Williamson, also in the Houston office, maintained his status of a Senior Statesman in Immigration law. Herbert Odell, with Chamberlain Hrdlicka's Philadelphia office, was named a Recognized Practitioner in Tax law.
Sources interviewed by Chambers praised recognized attorneys as relentless advocates and great trial lawyers, with outstanding judgement and deep litigation, tax and fraud expertise.
Published by Chamber & Partners, Chambers USA compiles an annual list of the nation's top attorneys according to practice area. The directory identifies and ranks leading firms and attorneys based on interviews conducted by researchers with clients and lawyers worldwide.
This year's rankings included the following attorneys:
Nationwide
Larry A. Campagna (Tax Fraud – Band 1)
David D. Aughtry (Tax Controversy – Band 2)
Philip Karter (Tax Controversy – Band 3)
Herbert Odell (Tax Controversy – Band 3)
Juan F. Vasquez Jr. (Tax Controversy – Band 4)
Georgia
David D. Aughtry (Tax Controversy – Star Individual)
Hale E. Sheppard (Tax – Band 3)
Pennsylvania
Herbert Odell (Tax – Recognized Practitioner)
Barry Klein (Labor and Employment – Band 2)
Texas
Larry A. Campagna (Tax Litigation – Band 1)
Juan F. Vasquez Jr. (Tax – Band 2)
Peter D. Williamson (Immigration – Senior Statesman)
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com
Media Contact
Ania Czarnecka
aczarnecka@wardcc.com
