Chamberlain Hrdlicka Signs Long-Term Lease Extension of its Downtown Houston HQs in Allen Center
David Guion and Tim Relyea with Cushman & Wakefield represented Chamberlain Hrdlicka in the transaction and JLL's John Pruitt, Bubba Harkins and Jessica Ochoa represented the landlord, Brookfield Property Partners. Under the terms of the new agreement, Chamberlain Hrdlicka will continue leasing its 55,178 square feet of office space on the 13th and 14th floors of Two Allen Center until 2028.
"Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Allen Center," said John Meredith, Chief Operating Officer for Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "The new Allen Center renovations mirror the updates that Chamberlain Hrdlicka made in our Conference Centers and office space, as we both prepare for the future."
In addition to the lease extension, Chamberlain Hrdlicka is completing a $2 million renovation of the lobbies on both floors and adding two Conference Centers and client refreshment areas. Ken Harry of Abel Design Group Ltd. led the design team that brought the latest technology and meeting innovations to the office space.
"Chamberlain Hrdlicka's re-commitment to Two Allen Center is an affirmation both of the strength of Downtown Houston and Brookfield's aim to create a uniquely wcj vibrant and sought-after destination,"
Allen Center is currently undergoing a $48.5 million renovation, including The Acre, a new outdoor lawn space; updated entry lobby with an art installation by Tokujin Yoshioka; co-working spaces; and a mix of retail and amenities catering to active professionals moving Downtown.
"Chamberlain Hrdlicka is an excellent law firm and has been a great tenant in Two Allen Center for the last few decades," said Tim Relyea, Executive Vice Chairman, Cushman Wakefield. "After analyzing every possible alternative in Downtown, the firm elected to stay in Allen Center. The lawyers at Chamberlain Hrdlicka really like the recently completed renovations in and around Allen Center. With the knowledge of additional planned improvements, the lease extension was a very smart and easy decision".
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to commercial and business litigation, the firm has expertise in tax planning and tax controversy, corporate law, securities and finance, employment law, employee benefits/ERISA, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, real estate, and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com
