Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hosts 40th Annual Tax and Business Planning Seminar
State Senator Paul Bettencourt is scheduled to deliver the opening presentation – Concerns and Issues for Harris County Residents.
Customize your experience by attending up to four workshops featuring legal and tax issues presented by Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys on a range of topics, including: Hurricane Harvey; pending tax reform; foreign ownership of real wcj estate; employee benefits; intra-family loans; ethical considerations of giving tax advice; and IRS collection enforcement.
CLE and CPE credits available.
Detailed schedule:
11:00 a.m.Registration
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Complimentary lunch
Noon – 1:00 p.m.Luncheon presentation
1:00 – 5:30 p.m.Workshops
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.Reception
Register online at https://www.chamberlainlaw.com/
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm practices in the areas of corporate law, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law.
