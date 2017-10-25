 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hosts 40th Annual Tax and Business Planning Seminar

 
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- National law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry will host its 40th Annual Tax and Business Planning Seminar on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Marriott Westchase, 2900 Briarpark Dr., Houston, Texas, 77042. Advance registration is $150, on-site registration is $175.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt is scheduled to deliver the opening presentation – Concerns and Issues for Harris County Residents.

Customize your experience by attending up to four workshops featuring legal and tax issues presented by Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys on a range of topics, including: Hurricane Harvey; pending tax reform; foreign ownership of real wcj estate; employee benefits; intra-family loans; ethical considerations of giving tax advice; and IRS collection enforcement.

CLE and CPE credits available.

Detailed schedule:

11:00 a.m.Registration

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Complimentary lunch

Noon – 1:00 p.m.Luncheon presentation

1:00 – 5:30 p.m.Workshops

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.Reception

Register online at https://www.chamberlainlaw.com/news-events.html


About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm practices in the areas of corporate law, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law.
