Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hosts 40th Annual Tax and Business Planning Seminar

National law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry will host its 40th Annual Tax and Business Planning Seminar on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Marriott Westchase, 2900 Briarpark Dr., Houston, Texas, 77042. Advance registration is $150, on-site registration is $175.State Senator Paul Bettencourt is scheduled to deliver the opening presentation – Concerns and Issues for Harris County Residents.Customize your experience by attending up to four workshops featuring legal and tax issues presented by Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys on a range of topics, including: Hurricane Harvey; pending tax reform; foreign ownership of real wcj estate; employee benefits; intra-family loans; ethical considerations of giving tax advice; and IRS collection enforcement.CLE and CPE credits available.11:00 a.m.Registration11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Complimentary lunchNoon – 1:00 p.m.Luncheon presentation1:00 – 5:30 p.m.Workshops5:30 – 6:30 p.m.ReceptionRegister online at https://www.chamberlainlaw.com/ news-events.html