We all like winners, so why not be 1st?

Media Contact

Nick Hall

Prestige Affinity

+442081235522

***@prestigeaffinity.co.uk Nick HallPrestige Affinity+442081235522

End

-- For thetime since launching, Prestige Affinity has made available memberships to overseas residents, particularly those that have a tie to the UK, or plan to visit sometime in the future.By visiting our website www.prestigeaffinity.co.uk, you will quickly see why so many UK residents have joined this unique and rewarding club. Not only do you see growth in your membership deposit through the portfolio value increase of carefully selected prestigious properties throughout the UK, but you get to stay in them too, for free! And it's not just a room with a view that you get when you do stay....it's the whole darn property, so if you have family with you, or plan to meet up with relatives when there, you can ensure you have a luxurious base from which to savour those special moments.What's more, the team at Prestige Affinity aren't satisfied with this incredible deal, so we have negotiated boxes and/or tickets at all of the top venues in the UK, which means you get VIP tickets to sports, art and culture events that the UK is famous for throughout the World.There are many other benefits to being a member of Prestige Affinity, and having visited our website we strongly recommend you drop us a line.So be thein your Town, City, County or State to become a Prestige Member. Or be theto become a Representative of Prestige Affinity, introducing new members in exchange for very competitive commissions.Prestige Affinity is theclub of its kind in the World. We'd like to think you are a winner and will beat something too!